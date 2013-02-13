New Disney Princess Makeup Line; The Right Way To Do A Metallic Cat Eye

A Jasmine-inspired makeup line — complete with jewel tone shadows, a fragrance, polishes and a compact — is coming to Sephora in March! —via InStyle

Emmy Rossum proved that a bold colorful cat eye can be elegant with her metallic blue liner at the Beautiful Creatures premiere. —via BellaSugar

A 15-year-old in Utah was suspended for dying her hair a natural dark red. Her principal claimed that she could not return to school until she “toned her hair down” and returned to her brown hue. If only he had seen some of the looks at New York Fashion Week. —via KSL.com

Viviscal, a brand that focuses on hair growth, recently relaunched its partnership with Blandi and are coming out with five new products to strengthen strands, cleanse the scalp and promote hair growth. —via Refinery29