The Newest Clean Product Launches at Credo Beauty

The Newest Clean Product Launches at Credo Beauty

by
The Newest Clean Product Launches at Credo Beauty
Photo: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER.

No month embodies new beginnings better than September. Not only does it mark the start of another fall season; it’s also back-to-school time for many of us, a period in which we readjust our daily routines and in most cases, hit the reset button on all aspects of our lives. And while some may be simply switching out a select few summer products for ones that better suit the cooler weather, we think this seasonal transition provides ample opportunity to literally clean up your stash.

MORE: 23 Top-Rated Products for Kick-Starting a Clean Beauty Routine

The eco-conscious or “clean” beauty sector is ever-expanding and filled to the brim with options, making it easier than ever to try something new, even if it’s just one product at a time. And if you need someplace to narrow down your choices, there’s no better place to start than Credo Beauty, an online (and brick-and-mortar) destination where clean beauty products are vetted and tested by experts before they hit shelves. Ahead are the latest and greatest launches to get the Credo stamp of approval.

Mafia x Credo Upcycled Clean Beauty Kit
Mafia x Credo Upcycled Clean Beauty Kit

This limited-edition, one-of-a-kind makeup bag is made from upcycled, donated sails and contains some of Credo's most beloved brands.

$75 at Credo

Photo: Credo.
Kosas Tinted Face Oil
Kosas Tinted Face Oil

Featherweight coverage that can be applied as a serum but self-adjusts color as it settles into your skin.

$42 at Credo

Photo: Kosas.
Ellis Brooklyn Chronicle Fragrance Discovery Set
Ellis Brooklyn Chronicle Fragrance Discovery Set

A small library of all seven scents offered by the brand.

$22 at Credo

Photo: Ellis Brooklyn.
Ilia Color Block Lipstick
Ilia Color Block Lipstick

This handcrafted lippie is milled in organic castor seed oil for more intense pigment payoff.

$28 at Credo

Photo: Ilia.
The Nue Co Topical-C
The Nue Co Topical-C

This powder vitamin C formula can be mixed in with your daily moisturizer or serum for a glowy complexion.

$75 at Credo

Photo: The Nue Co.
Alpyn Beauty PlantGenius Creamy Bubbling Cleanser
Alpyn Beauty PlantGenius Creamy Bubbling Cleanser

A mix of exfoliants (papaya and pomegranate extracts and glycolic and lactic acids) and hydrators (ceramides) collide to cleanse and nourish your body.

$36 at Credo

Photo: Alpyn Beauty.
Goop G.Tox 5 Salt Detox Body Scrub
Goop G.Tox 5 Salt Detox Body Scrub

Five mineral-rich salts are included in this powerhouse blend for scrubbing away dead skin cells.

$40 at Credo

Photo: Goop.
RMS multEYEtasker Luminescent Pencil
RMS multEYEtasker Luminescent Pencil

This retractable pen can be used along the lash line, in the corner of eyes or on the cupid's bow to enhance your glow.

$22 at Credo

Photo: RMS.
Han Skin Care Cosmetics HAN Illuminator
Han Skin Care Cosmetics HAN Illuminator

This ultra-moisturizing highlighter is offered in three different shades, from a light champagne to peach shimmer.

$18 at Credo

Photo: Han Skin Care Cosmetics.
Kaia Naturals Overnight Dry Shampoo
Kaia Naturals Overnight Dry Shampoo

This charcoal-rich formula works to absorb oil and sweat while you sleep.

$32 at Credo

Photo: Kaia Naturals.
Jillian Dempsey Cheek Tint
Jillian Dempsey Cheek Tint

The pro makeup artist's vegan formula is formulated with plant waxes and bamboo stem extract to protect the skin as it delivers color.

$28 at Credo

Photo: Jillian Dempsey.
Priti NYC Pewter Veil
Priti NYC Pewter Veil

This five-free and vegan polish also contains UV inhibitors so your nail beds are getting sun protection, too.

$15 at Credo

Photo: Priti NYC.
Rituel de Fille The Ethereal Veil
Rituel de Fille The Ethereal Veil

The rich, blendable color of this concealer adapts to your undertones upon application for a silky finish.

$34 at Credo

Photo: Rituel de Fille.
Bawdy Bite It - Hydrating + Toning Plant Based Collagen Butt Mask
Bawdy Bite It - Hydrating + Toning Plant Based Collagen Butt Mask

Your backside will be grateful for the plant-based collagen that leaves it feeling more taut and smooth.

$9 at Credo

Photo: Bawdy.
PHLUR Siano Eau de Parfum
PHLUR Siano Eau de Parfum

A gender-neutral scent stacked with notes of honey nectar, ylang ylang, cedar and more.

$88 at Credo

Photo: PHLUR.

