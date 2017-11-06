Everything You Need to Know About the Newest Five CoverGirls

Walk into any drugstore in America and the first thing you’ll see are CoverGirl products lining the walls and shelves. For most makeup users, CoverGirl is one of the first—if not the first—beauty brand we’ve shelled money over. It’s a historic company, and its slogan, “Easy, breezy, beautiful…CoverGirl,” has likely sang through your head at least a couple dozen times in your childhood.
But with all nostalgic things comes a revamp. Long are the days when traditionally attractive celebrities—usually white, usually young—were the faces of major beauty brands. As the deafening success of Fenty Beauty proved, people of all colors, ages, and walks of life use and love cosmetics. Not only is CoverGirl getting in on the trend by shifting its “Easy Breezy” slogan to “I Am What I Make Up” (a motto suggesting makeup’s power in expressing someone’s identity), the brand is also recruiting five new barrier-breaking woman to front the force. Ahead, take a look at the five new CoverGirls pushing diversity in the beauty industry at rapid speed.
Issa Rae
Television fans will likely recognize Rae as Issa Dee, an awkward twenty-something navigating dating and friendships," on HBO's dramedy series, "Insecure," which she also created, executive produces, and co-writes for. Beyond her success on "Insecure," which also earned Rae a Golden Globe nomination in 2017, Rae, a Los Angeles native who spent a portion of her childhood in Senegal (her father's home country), long history of writing and directing.
Her YouTube web series, "The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl," (the project that eventually led to "Insecure") went on to win a Shorty award for Best Web Show in 2013. In 2015, she turned the web series into a New York Times bestselling memoir of the same title. Recently, in October 2017, Rae announced to Deadline that she was working on a second series with HBO, a drama about an African-American family living in Los Angeles in the 1990s.
In an interview with BuzzFeed, Rae explained how her partnership with CoverGirl was a full circle from when she first began using makeup in college (and how she had no idea what she was doing) to her relationship with cosmetics today. "This experience reminds me of why I’m excited to be a CoverGirl, and how I can help other people find what works for them," she said.
Photo:
Getty Images
Ayesha Curry
Once best known as the wife of NBA super-star, Stephen Curry, Curry has leveraged her fame into a burgeoning food career. What started as a food blog at the suggestion of her husband eventually turned into a YouTube channel (now boasting more than 480,000 subscribers) about her recipes, fitness tips, and lifestyle advice. In 2016, Curry was approached by the Food Network for her own cooking, "Ayesha's Homemade," which is now in its second season.
Along with her Food Network show, Curry has also written cookbook, The Seasoned Life, opened up a pop-up restaurant with celebrity chef, Michael Mina, and judge on CBS's "The Great American Baking Show." Curry, who was a working actress before getting married, has also been approached for "Dancing with the Stars," as revealed in an interview with "Entertainment Tonight."
As for her recent partnership with CoverGirl, explained how, just like food, makeup is another way people find joy. “My philosophy is all about seeking joy and creating balance in life. I’ve shared a lot about how I do this with food, family and faith, and now—through my partnership with CoverGirl,” she said. “I want to share how makeup helps create those moments of happiness, confidence and self-expression.”
Photo:
Getty Images
Maye Musk
Musk—the mother of multi-billionaire SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk—is a model who has appeared on Special K cereal boxes, Revlon ads, a Beyoncé music video, and two nude magazine covers for Time and New York. Musk's modeling career began in 1969 after she placed in the finals of the Miss South Africa beauty pageant, representing her home country of South Africa.
Musk, who has two master's degrees in nutritional science and dietetics, paused her modeling career to work as dietician before becoming the oldest model signed to IMG in 2015 at 68 years old. In 2017, at 69, Musk became CoverGirl's oldest-ever spokesperson in push for age diversity. "I'm so excited to say that I'm now officially a COVERGIRL, at 69! Beauty is for all ages," Musk tweeted.
Photo:
Getty Images
Massy Arias
Arias is a Dominican Republican-born fitness guru who is best known for her fitness Instagram personality, MankoFit, where she posts workout videos, exercises at unconventional places like the subway, food tips, and adorable shots of her 1-year-old daughter, Indira Sarai Williams.
Arias announced her CoverGirl partnership on her Instagram (which currently boasts more than 2.4 million followers) where she gushed about wanting to be a part of the brand since watching "America's Next Top Model" at an early age. "I remember watching America's next top model growing up as a young girl. Dreaming of a chance to experience for just one minute what it'd be like to take pictures with pretty makeup and pretend I was a model... A Covergirl," she wrote. "Oh, but did I ever believe I would one day become one. It's extremely humbling now to be in a position where I can possibly inspire young girls and women around the world. "
Photo:
Getty Images
Shelina Moreda
Moreda, a professional motorcycle racer, began riding motorcycles at 12 years old on the dirt roads behind her family's dairy farm in Northern California. Six years later, she began racing and shortly after acquired her professional motorcycle license. Since then, Moreda has made a tremendous stride for women in action sports, becoming the first woman to compete in the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the first woman to complete any Suzuka endurance race, and, most recently, the first woman to race in the Zhuhai International Circuit in China. Moreda, who has been profiled in the television show, "Motorcycle Startup," also runs an all-female motorcycle school, She'z Moto Camp, which she teaches young girls motorcycle skills, as well as seeks to build confidence.
When she announced her CoverGirl partnership on Instagram, Moreda discussed how makeup set her apart from the men she was racing against. She described how her eyeliner and heavy, black mascara is clearly able to be seen in the slim gasp her helmet provides. "Having my makeup on makes me feel pretty. More importantly, it makes me feel strong, and confident," she wrote. "As a female athlete who competes in the male dominated world of racing, I'm proud and stoked to represent a brand who allows me to stand up and say that it is powerful to feel pretty."
Photo:
Getty Images