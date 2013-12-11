The Most Innovative Beauty Products to Come Out in 2013

With so many beauty products coming across our desks, we tend to pay particular attention to the ones that stand out as new, innovative or genius in some way. Sure, new cosmetics formulas that last longer and hair products that promise to leave our strands silkier than ever are great, but what really stands out is the product that solves a common problem, or one that makes something simpler, or one that gives us a new way of doing something we do every day. These products are the innovators, and 2013 has seen quite a few of them.
So, to let you in on the innovative inventions from this year, we’ve pulled together the best, most innovative beauty products to come out in 2013 above. Take a look at our favorites and tell us which you’ll be trying before the year is out in the comments below!
The coolest beauty products to come out in 2013. Period.
It didn't take long for us to become obsessed with the Clarisonic once we began using it on our faces, so we instantly fell in love with the Foot Transformation Set when it was released. Designed for at-home pedicures with spa quality results, this set practically gives you a new set of feet.
Clarisonic Pedi Foot Transformation Set, $199, Sephora.com
Gone are the days of needing to visit the dentist for a glowing, white smile! This at-home teeth whitening device works with a device, gels and a mouthpiece to whiten your teeth up to five shades in five days.
Glo Brilliant Personal Teeth Whitening Device, $199, Sephora.com
Sometimes the best inventions are the most simple ones. This 6-in-1 nail file from Revlon allows you to peel off and toss a layer of file once the grit has been pretty much used up. That way, your nail file lasts about three times longer than it normally would have, and you get more bang for your buck.
Revlon File n' Peel 6-in-1 Nail File, $4.49, Drugstore.com
This hair dryer from Panasonic has changed the texture of our hair for the better, infusing moisture by circulating the air through the dryer and using Nanoe technology to give you a smooth, frizz-free blowout.
Panasonic Nanoe Hair Dryer, $179, Panasonic.com
A struggle as old as time, finding the perfect foundation color to match your skin is close to impossible, but Sephora's Pantone Color IQ system using color matching technology to find your exact match. No more buying the wrong foundations, no more wasting your time testing shades. This does the trick!
Sephora + Pantone Color IQ, Sephora.com
Though konjac sponges have been used for thousands of years, they've only recently been introduced to the U.S., and it won't be long before they're a cult classic. Using konjac root and a gentle, yet effective exfoliating sponge, they work to cleanse and buff your face to reveal glowing, gorgeous skin.
Boscia Konjac Cleansing Sponge, $18, Sephora.com
Liquid liner isn't exactly an easy product to tackle, but Clarins' 3-Dot Liner makes precision easy as 1, 2, 3. Use the triple tip all at once or slant the pen on its side to use just one tip for a thinner line, but however you use this, your eyes will thank you.
Clarins 3-Dot Liner, $26, Nordstrom.com
First spotted backstage at Fashion Week in February, this revolutionary brush set from MAC changes the way you hold the brush, how you apply your makeup and the fibers used to apply the makeup that give it an ultra sleek finish. Once you use these brushes, you'll never go back to anything else.
MAC Masterclass Brush Collection, $25-$42, MACcosmetics.com