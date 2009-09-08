New Collaboration, New Product: Kiehl’s and Acai (The Berry)

Has StyleCaster started covering comic strips? Not exactly…This blue-eyed blonde is actually the new face (among other cartoon icons) of Kiehls‘ first organic skin care line set to launch mid-month. Among the many ingredients in the new beauty line, the açai fruit is getting the most press, as this “powerful superberry” has come into vogue lately due to its high level of antioxidants and nutrients that work to fight free-radicals that damage skin cells. Apparently Kiehl’s has the latest answer for those hoping to rewind the clock (and aren’t we all?). Let’s just hope aging slower doesn’t turn out to look like our Lichtenstein-inspired friend above, beautiful as she is…

Here are your latest age-defying options:

–Damage-Correcting Moisturizer, $44 for 2.5 oz.

–Acai Damage-Minimizing Cleanser, $25 for 5 oz.

–Damage-Protecting Toning Mist, $27 for 6 oz.

–Damage-Repairing Serum, $46 for 1.7 oz.

All products will be available in 250 speciality scores nationwide as well as Kiehl’s own boutiques.

