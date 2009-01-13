NEW: Clinique Medical

Love you some Clinique? Have the same affinity for glycolic peels? Well, the tried-and-true line has just come out with an innovative line only available from your physician. Clinique Medical products are designed to care for your skin’s heightened needs before and after non-surgical cosmetic procedures (like a laser treatment or chemical peel). Last week I blogged about a peel gone bad, this line is designed to prevent exactly that from happening.

On a personal note: my skin happens to be super sensitive all the time, so the products, which are 100% fragrance free and made without preservatives would be great all the time. I’d love to hear other sensitive-skin suffers- does anyone have favorite products or secrets?