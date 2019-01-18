The Latest Clean Beauty Drops Include a Vegan Retinol That Won’t Sting

Scroll To See More Images

It safe to say the world of clean beauty is so big, it’s forcing most of us to take a long, hard look–and in some cases, throw away– the stuff we’re slathering onto our skin. What used to be a select few products that weren’t exactly effective, have blossomed into loads of quality formulas full of natural ingredients that actually work and work well. So much so, that 2018 even marked the genesis of a Clean Beauty Seal in all Sephora stores.

If the name didn’t give it away, this label highlights products made without common harmful ingredients, including, but not limited to: sulfates, parabens, formaldehydes, phthalates and mineral oil. We would be shocked if 2019 didn’t bring more Clean Beauty-like seals from other retailers, but for now, we’ve got plenty of new drops to keep us occupied and well on our way to a more eco-friendly vanity.

From hydrating shampoos to gentle nail polish removers, here are the most noteworthy options at Sephora and the drugstore.

Herbivore Emerald Cannabis Sativa Hemp Seed Deep Moisture Glow Oil

A blend of nourishing ingredients like squalene and cannabis sativa hemp seed oil make this lightweight oil uber-hydrating.

$48 at Sephora

Kopari Beauty Coconut Charcoal Toothpaste

We bet you’ve never thought to fight plaque with coconut oil and charcoal. This natural toothpaste is fluoride-free and naturally freshens teeth, kills bacteria and makes breath minty-fresh.

$12 at Kopari Beauty

Drunk Elephant A-Passioni Retinol Cream

This anti-aging cream is formulated with 1% vegan retinol and Vitamin F to help improve texture and tone.

$74 at Sephora

Supergoop! Superscreen Daily Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 40

A multi-tasking daily sunscreen that not only protects from harmful UV rays, but blue light and pollution, too.

$38 at Nordstrom

Seed Phytonutrients Moisture Shampoo

This 93% natural shampoo is made to deeply hydrate dry, coarse hair with Organic Meadowfoam Seed Oil, shea butter and mango butter.

$24 at Sephora

Origins Drink Up 10 Minute Hydrating Mask

Perfect for post-airplane skin, when your complexion needs a mega-boost of moisture, this mask hydrates and conditions skin in just minutes.

$26 at Nordstrom

REN Clean Skincare Perfect Canvas Skin Finishing Serum

This limited-edition, silicone-free serum smooths the texture of tone by reducing the appearance of pores and fine lines and wrinkles.

$55 at Dermstore

Briogeo B. Well Organic + Cold-Pressed 100% Castor Oil

Great for all hair types, this high-quality oil works miracles on hair, scalp and skin. It helps seal in moisture and can be used on your hair, scalp, skin or brows.

$26 at Sephora

Tenoverten Rose Polish Remover

This acetone and paraben-free remover gets rid of even the toughest polishes without the harsh and drying side effects of a traditional remover.

$14 at Tenoverten

Secret Aluminum Free Deodorant

This drugstore favorite deo just got upgraded to a more natural formula. The aluminum-free formula won’t stop you from sweating, but will keep you smelling fresh all-day long.

$6 at Rite Aid

Josie Maran Skin Dope Organic Glow Oil

This blend of argan oil and hemp seed oil is not only super hydrating, but helps diminish early signs of aging like fine lines and wrinkles.

$65 at Josie Maran