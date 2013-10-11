Our Favorite New Candles for Fall

Is there anything more comforting and relaxing than curling up on the couch on a cool, autumn day next to your favorite freshly lit candle? We don’t think so. So we welcome the changing season, crisper air and shorter days with new candles to fill our living rooms with in between our outings of apple picking and hayrides.
Since fall is the time when candle creators come out with their new scents, we took the liberty of finding our 10 new favorites for you. From sweet and smokey to luxury and budget, we have found a candle that will please every wallet and nose. Click through the slideshow to find out which heavenly aromas will be wafting throughout our homes this fall!
More From Beauty High:
Moroccanoil Launches Candle, More Products We Want in Candle Form
High vs. Low: Get the Luxe Candle You Want For Half the Price
How to Buy Perfume Online — Without Smelling It First
In need of a new scent in your apartment for fall? Try one of our favorite new candles!
Florence by Tocca is a sophisticated blend of garden rose, blue iris and blonde wood. It's the perfect mix of feminity and comfort.
Tocca Beauty Candle Collection Florence, $38, sephora.com
Sweater weather is officially here so why not cuddle up next to this appropriately named candle! Bath and Body Works created this soothing blend of eucalyptus, juniper berry and sage for you to enjoy during the cool, cozy days of autumn.
Bath and Body Works Sweater Weather, $20, bathandbodyworks.com
Pacifica soy candles are all natural, handmade and deliciously aromatic. The Tuscan Blood Orange scent is a sweet and spicy blend of mandarin orange and berries that will fill up any room.
Pacifica Tuscan Blood Orange, $28, pacificaperfume.com
Noisetier, one of the new autumn scents from Diptyque is a fruity, woody scent that perfectly epitomizes fall.
Diptyque Noisetier, $60, diptyqueparis.com
Once you light Birchwood Pine by Nest, you will immediately feel like you've transported into a winter forest, surrounded by the rich smell of white pines and balsam firs.
Nest Birchwood Pine Classic Candle, $34, nestfragrances.com
For the 150th anniversary of the company and the 10th anniversary of the candles, Laduree celebrated with the creation of their Lucky Charm candle. A candle was created for their four lucky charms: New York, London, Tokyo and Paris, and each was made with their own unique scent representing the originality of the city and the memories made while opening up each Laduree boutique.
Laduree Lucky Charm Candle, $75, aedes.com
Jo Malone's Rose and Rosemary candle is limited edition, comprised of fragrant rose, fresh thyme and deep sage. Both rustic and romantic, not only does this candle smell good, but also for each Rose and Rosemary candle sold, Jo Malone will donate 100% of the proceeds to the New York Restoration Project.
Jo Malone Rose & Rosemary Candle, $75, jomalone.com
The latest and greatest creation from the legendary French candle masters Cire Trudon is Bartolome, a luxurious and captivating scent filled with notes of saffron and amber. Pair this candle with a warm bath for the perfect peaceful escape after a long work day.
Cire Trudon Bartolome, $85, aedes.com
Fornasetti's scented candles are more than just your ordinary candles, they are also a pieces of art. They come in unique and intriguing ceramic vessels that make beautiful accessories in every living room. This particular candle, Silenzio, smells of thyme, lavender and cedarwood, perfect for a relaxing night at home.
Fornasetti Silenzio, $165, barneys.com
A new candle from the brand Aedes de Venustas is the candle Mel Mellis. Made with notes of rosemary, juniper berries and labdanum, a woody and musky aroma, this scent is rich, smokey and sweet all wrapped into one.
Aedes de Venustas Mel Mellis, $85, aedes.com