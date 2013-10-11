Our Favorite New Candles for Fall

Is there anything more comforting and relaxing than curling up on the couch on a cool, autumn day next to your favorite freshly lit candle? We don’t think so. So we welcome the changing season, crisper air and shorter days with new candles to fill our living rooms with in between our outings of apple picking and hayrides.

Since fall is the time when candle creators come out with their new scents, we took the liberty of finding our 10 new favorites for you. From sweet and smokey to luxury and budget, we have found a candle that will please every wallet and nose. Click through the slideshow to find out which heavenly aromas will be wafting throughout our homes this fall!

