10 New Books to Change the Way We Look at Our Bodies

In the current #MeToo, Trump-era zeitgeist, women are feeling more comfortable and empowered than ever to come forward with stories of rape, sexual identity and gender discrimination. To attest to this, spring 2018 has been a banner season for books on the subject of bodies.

I was inspired to do a roundup of new and noteworthy body literature after seeing playwright and activist Eve Ensler’s stunning one-woman show, In the Body of the World, based on her 2016 memoir of the same name. I’ve been a fan of Ensler and her work since college, when I directed a performance of The Vagina Monologues, her Tony Award-winning play, which gave female anatomy a stage and a microphone. Ensler’s latest theatrical masterpiece is a revelatory exploration of cancer, recovery and transformation—and the connection between our bodies and the Earth.

Here are 10 of this season’s most highly anticipated new releases, from provocative anthologies to daring personal memoirs to lyrical poetry collections.

Originally posted on SheKnows.