The Stars Are Aligned For These 2020 Beauty Launches and Zodiac Pairings

Scroll To See More Images

I am a triple fire sign (Aries sun/Leo rising/Sagittarius moon) and love telling that fun fact to anyone who will listen. Some astrologers have told me it’s a rare combo, but mostly, I just feel like a complete badass. Personally, I’ve always taken zodiac readings with a grain of salt but given the accuracy rate of horoscopes past and present, I’d hardly fault someone for curating their beauty routine to include the best new beauty products for their zodiac sign. If we’re getting aligned for the New Year, we’re getting aligned to the very last drop, literally.

There are so many ways to pair products with your cosmic-sent vibe. Maybe you want something that will help manifest whatever the forecast revealed for your entire year. For product junkies, a month-to-month reading is required so you have an excuse to check things off your wishlist every couple of weeks. Perhaps you’re like me and simply want something that mirrors your general zodiac traits. If that’s the case, keep scrolling to see the new product that I think best embodies your sun sign.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

I wouldn’t be a true Aries if I didn’t address my sign first because, well, we are the first sign in the zodiac. The Ram is all about adventure, passion and bravery, making a mix-and-match eyeshadow palette the perfect standout addition to our routines.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This earth sign is equally passionate, but willing to wait a little longer for gratification without losing their determination. And since the benefits of eye cream require consistency and sometimes months of use, keeping this yummy vitamin-C-rich formula in rotation shouldn’t feel like work.

Gemini (May 21-June 21)

“Split personality” stereotype aside, this air sign is versatile and naturally curious in the bunch, making a cult-favorite skincare product with a New Year twist just what they need to add flair to their nightly routine.

Cancer (June 21-July 23)

In every sense of the word, Cancers are everything we love about water: calm and soothing with the power to boost anyone’s mood with their tranquil energy. If you claim this water sign, Drunk Elephant’s new mask was practically made for your vanity.

Leo (July 23-August 23)

The summer fire sign is all about living the good life and being proactive in every way possible. I wouldn’t be surprised to meet a lioness who didn’t want to keep a vitamin regimen on deck for managing the stress that can ruin an otherwise amazing day.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Every Virgo is my life is an amazing artist (including bestie-in-my-head Beyoncé), so I know they’ll get plenty use out of these expertly-crafted brushes made in collaboration with Mario Dedivanovic.

Libra (September 23-October 23)

I’ve yet to meet a Libra who actually enjoys being the voice of decision and to be honest, it’s a trait that will serve their beauty routines well. For instance, I doubt they’ll get bored with trying out different color combos from this limited-edition ABH palette.

Scorpio (October 23-November 22)

Intense, passionate and ruled by water, the Scorpio in your life is probably outspoken and unafraid to speak out about the things that matter. With that being said, it’s election year and this rhinestone pin should be next to the rest of their hair products.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Anyone born during the holiday season knows how to have a good time and will curate a routine that supports their adventures at home and abroad. Sunscreen is a non-negotiable, so you know it’s in any Sagittarius’ suitcase.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20)

Capricorns are one of the most practical signs of the zodiac and happy to wait for amazing results, whether it’s in a relationship or their beauty routines. Retinol takes more than a couple uses to create visible results and to be honest, Caps have probably used enough to know this already.

Aquarius (January 21-February 19)

Progressive, bold and not afraid to take the lead, bonafide boss Aquarians were born to wear only the boldest and long-lasting lip colors.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Pisces are some of the most selfless people on the planet and probably the pseudo-therapist in your group chat. A luscious bath bomb will remind them to slow down and practice self-care.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.