October Must-Haves: The Newest Beauty Products to Try This Month

With the beginning of each month comes the feeling of wanting to start fresh, and what better way to begin anew than with some incredible new beauty products? This October, a slew of autumn-themed products are debuting, with everything from moisturizing hair masks to fall-inspired makeup making our list of must-haves.

To get you a fresh start (and a new look), we put together our favorite new beauty products out this month. From overnight moisture serums to the perfect dry shampoo, take a look at our picks in the slideshow above, then tell us which products you’ll be trying in the comments below!

More From Beauty High:

10 Makeup Bags Cooler Than Their Contents

8 Ways to Decorate With Your Favorite Beauty Quotes on Etsy

The Best Mascara for Every Eyelash