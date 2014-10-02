October Must-Haves: The Newest Beauty Products to Try This Month

With the beginning of each month comes the feeling of wanting to start fresh, and what better way to begin anew than with some incredible new beauty products? This October, a slew of autumn-themed products are debuting, with everything from moisturizing hair masks to fall-inspired makeup making our list of must-haves.
To get you a fresh start (and a new look), we put together our favorite new beauty products out this month. From overnight moisture serums to the perfect dry shampoo, take a look at our picks in the slideshow above, then tell us which products you’ll be trying in the comments below!
A concentrated pure perfume in the form of an oil, this scent from Elizabeth and James has notes of violet, sandalwood, and vanilla.
(Elizabeth and James Nirvana Black Perfume Oil, $35, Sephora.com)
From Color Club's latest collection, Untamed Luxury, comes this metallic gunmetal silver polish that we can't stop gawking at.
(Color Club Nail Polish in Snakeskin, $6.25, Amazon.com)
An overnight oil that works to moisturize, nourish, and restore sensitive skin, this product from Caudalie is ideal for helping your skin transiton into the dry weather of fall.
(Caudalie Vinosource Overnight Recovery Oil, $52, Sephora.com)
For ladies who love Fresh Lip Therapy, you must try the new Advanced Therapy, which is an anti-aging
(Fresh Sugar Lip Serum Advanced Therapy, $35, Sephora.com)
The skin around your eyes is sensitive, plus it's prone to puffiness and wrinkles. This eye-opening serum from Kiehl's works to lift, hydrate, firm, and smooth your eye area just in time for autumn!
(Kiehl's Super Multi-Corrective Eye-Opening Serum, $48, Kiehls.com)
Brunettes, say goodbye to the days of white residue from dry shampoo! Klorane's newest version has a natural tint of color so there'll be no visible traces of product in your hair.
(Klorane Dry Shampoo With Oat Milk and Natural Tint, $19.50, Hairenvy.com)
After the wild success of the Naked Basics palette comes the Naked2 Basics, complete with six matte eyeshadows to create various natural looks that will stun.
(Naked 2 Basics Eyeshadow Palette, $29, UrbanDecay.com)
Dry, damaged hair gets a big revitalizatoin with this ultra nourishing mask from Rene Furterer.
(Rene Furterer Karite Intense Nourishing Mask, $47, Hairenvy.com)