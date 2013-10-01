October Must-Haves: New Beauty Products We’re Loving This Month

Considering the fact that we’re constantly on the hunt for new beauty products, we’re always especially excited when there are certain products that are standouts. With fall’s change in weather came a whole crop of new makeup, hair products and skin creams, and after searching high and low, we’ve found some that are truly noteworthy.

To ring in October the right way, we’ve gathered up the beauty products that we consider must-haves for this month. From Rihanna’s new MAC lipstick to a curling iron that will make your hairstyle last three full days, we’ve left no stone unturned. Take a look at our picks above, and tell us which products you’re dying to try in October in the comments below!

