October Must-Haves: New Beauty Products We’re Loving This Month

Considering the fact that we’re constantly on the hunt for new beauty products, we’re always especially excited when there are certain products that are standouts. With fall’s change in weather came a whole crop of new makeup, hair products and skin creams, and after searching high and low, we’ve found some that are truly noteworthy.
To ring in October the right way, we’ve gathered up the beauty products that we consider must-haves for this month. From Rihanna’s new MAC lipstick to a curling iron that will make your hairstyle last three full days, we’ve left no stone unturned. Take a look at our picks above, and tell us which products you’re dying to try in October in the comments below!
Besides the fact that this mascara has a plastic brush that's made for clump-free volume, its subtle navy blue color gives your eyes just a hint of color without going overboard.
Dolce and Gabbana Passioneyes in Blu Indaco, $32, Sephora.com
Anything that makes our hairstyles last longer gets an A in our book, and this 3-Day set from Drybar is all we ever wanted in life. With the spray and curling iron teamed up, your curls will last longer than you do.
Drybar 3-Day Bender 1.25" Curling Kit, $125, Sephora.com
For a product that conceals but doesn't cake, perfects but doesn't crease, this Skin Perfection Conceal from Per-fékt gets the job done. With a creamy gel texture that melts into skin to hide imperfections, you won't go wrong with this one.
Per-fékt Skin Perfection Conceal, $28, Perfektbeauty.com
At the end of heat styling, brushing and bobby pins, a glossy finish for hair is welcome. Gloss Appeal from Kerastase finishes your hairstyle with a smooth, shiny look that's anything but greasy.
Kerastase Gloss Appeal, $36, Kerastaseusa.com
Rihanna's MAC collections haven't let us down yet, and we anticipate another big win from this deep plum lipstick from the fall line called Talk That Talk. The color and finish are right on trend.
RiRi Hearts MAC Lipstick in Talk That Talk, $20, MACcosmetics.com
Bold brows have never been more in style, and whether you're looking to bulk up your eyebrows or you simply want to keep them tamed, Benefit's Gimme Brow gel does the trick.
Benefit Gimme Brow Gel, $22, Benefitcosmetics.com
We have a serious crush on the Liquid Metal eyeliners from Eyeko, and we love this rose gold version in particular. For an extra sparkle in your daytime look or full metal makeup for a night out, this liquid liner goes on easy and makes an impact.
Eyeko Liquid Metal Eyeliner in Rose Gold, $28, Eyeko.com
Between the dry air and less sunlight, our eyes need some extra TLC come October. This Rosa Arctica Anti-Aging Eye Cream from Kiehl's brightens and illuminates the eye area, making your peepers look young and awake when they're feeling old and tired.
Kiehl's Rosa Arctica Anti-Aging Eye, $46, Kiehls.com
Tory Burch's recent release of beauty products came just in time for fall, and we already can't stop spritzing the fragrance from the colleciton.
Tory Burch Eau de Parfum Spray, $82, Torybuch.com
We never turn down the opportunity to make our pores look smaller, and with the latest Poreless Primer from TooFaced, we don't have to. It's so good you don't even have to add makeup on top of it!
TooFaced Primed & Poreless, $30, TooFaced.com