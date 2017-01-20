StyleCaster
GUYS! CVS Just Launched 1,500 New Beauty Products

GUYS! CVS Just Launched 1,500 New Beauty Products

GUYS! CVS Just Launched 1,500 New Beauty Products
Photo: ImaxTree

Uh, guys, this is not a drill. Despite a relatively crappy start to 2017, CVS is making the dreams of frugal beauty lovers come true by putting more than 1,500 cult-favorite hair, skin, and makeup lines onto store shelves over the course of January and February—and yes, every single product in these collections is as affordable as it is excellent. (Bless you, CVS.)

The release includes all of your usual drugstore favorites, like bronzey-nude eyeshadow palettes from Wet n Wild, gel lip crayons from Revlon, and pore-clearing scrubs from Formula 10.0.6, but lest you think you’ve seen this all before, oh, no, folks—just get ready. CVS is also bringing you lightweight sunscreen from the very fancy La Roche-Posay, anti-aging moisturizers from Nip+Fab, and even some cool, chromatic nail polish shades from Essie.

Now, we don’t want to be pushy, here, but you’re pretty much insane if you don’t immediately scoop up these deals and shower yourself in new beauty products. So, like, do it. But first, scroll down to see a sampling of all CVS will have to offer, and then remind yourself that 2017 just got a whole lot sweeter.

1 of 49
Milani Eye Tech Extreme Vinyl Liquid Eyeliner
Milani Eye Tech Extreme Vinyl Liquid Eyeliner

Milani Eye Tech Extreme Vinyl Liquid Eyeliner, $7.99; at CVS

Photo: CVS
Wet n Wild Icon Au Natural 10 Pan Eyeshadow Palette
Wet n Wild Icon Au Natural 10 Pan Eyeshadow Palette

Wet n Wild Color Icon Au Natural 10 Pan Eyeshadow Palette, $6.99; at CVS

 

Photo: CVS
Mineral Fusion Perfecting Beauty Balm
Mineral Fusion Perfecting Beauty Balm

Mineral Fusion Perfecting Beauty Balm, $27.99; at CVS (launching soon)

Photo: CVS
Revlon Ultra HD Gel Lipcolor
Revlon Ultra HD Gel Lipcolor

Revlon Ultra HD Gel Lipcolor (available in 14 shades), $9.99; at CVS

Photo: CVS
Mineral Fusion Flicker Sheer Moisture Lip Tint
Mineral Fusion Flicker Sheer Moisture Lip Tint

Mineral Fusion Flicker Sheer Moisture Lip Tint, $9.99; at CVS (launching soon)

Photo: CVS
Milani Amore Matte Lip Crème In Pretty
Milani Amore Matte Lip Crème In Pretty

Milani Amore Matte Lip Crème (available in eight shades), $7.99; at CVS

Photo: CVS
Formula 10.0.6 Get Your Glow On Skin-Brightening Peel Mask
Formula 10.0.6 Get Your Glow On Skin-Brightening Peel Mask

Formula 10.0.6 Get Your Glow On Skin-Brightening Peel Mask, $6.99; at CVS

Photo: CVS
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint In Nude
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint In Nude

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint (available in 10 shades), $16.99; at CVS

Photo: CVS
Jergens Natural Glow Wet Skin Moisturizer
Jergens Natural Glow Wet Skin Moisturizer

Jergens Natural Glow Wet Skin Moisturizer, $10.99; at CVS

Photo: CVS
Garnier SkinActive Moisture Bomb
Garnier SkinActive Moisture Bomb

Garnier SkinActive Moisture Bomb The Antioxidant Super Shield Daily Moisturizer SPF 30 Lotion, $17.99; at CVS

Photo: CVS
SkinFix Brightening Eye Cream
SkinFix Brightening Eye Cream

SkinFix Brightening Eye Cream, $24.99; at CVS

Photo: CVS
Formula 10.0.6 One Smooth Operator Pore Clearing Face Scrub
Formula 10.0.6 One Smooth Operator Pore Clearing Face Scrub

Formula 10.0.6 One Smooth Operator Pore Clearing Face Scrub, $6.99; at CVS

 

Photo: CVS
Essie Treat Love and Color Strengthener
Essie Treat Love and Color Strengthener

Essie Treat Love and Color Strengthener (available in three shades), $10; at CVS

Photo: CVS
La Roche-Posay Anthelios 50 Anti-Aging Tinted Primer with Sunscreen
La Roche-Posay Anthelios 50 Anti-Aging Tinted Primer with Sunscreen

La Roche-Posay Anthelios 50 Anti-Aging Tinted Primer with Sunscreen, $39.99; at CVS

Photo: CVS
Milani Keep It Smooth Luxe Lip Treatment
Milani Keep It Smooth Luxe Lip Treatment

Milani Keep It Smooth Luxe Lip Treatment, $9.99; at CVS

Photo: CVS
Nip+Fab Glycolic Fix Radiance Shot
Nip+Fab Glycolic Fix Radiance Shot

Nip+Fab Glycolic Fix Radiance Shot, $19.99; at CVS

Photo: CVS
La Roche-Posay Anthelios 60 Clear Skin Dry Touch Sunscreen
La Roche-Posay Anthelios 60 Clear Skin Dry Touch Sunscreen

La Roche-Posay Anthelios 60 Clear Skin Dry Touch Sunscreen, $19.99; at CVS

Photo: CVS
Nip+Fab No Needle Fix Moisturiser
Nip+Fab No Needle Fix Moisturiser

Nip+Fab No Needle Fix Moisturiser SPF 18, $19.99; at CVS

Photo: CVS
Formula 10.0.6 Best Face Forward Daily Foaming Cleanser
Formula 10.0.6 Best Face Forward Daily Foaming Cleanser

Formula 10.0.6 Best Face Forward Daily Foaming Cleanser, $5.99; at CVS

Photo: CVS
Garnier Fructis Style Smooth Air Dry Anti-Frizz Cream
Garnier Fructis Style Smooth Air Dry Anti-Frizz Cream

Garnier Fructis Style Smooth Air Dry Anti-Frizz Cream, $4.79; at CVS

Photo: CVS
Maybelline The 24K Nudes Eyeshadow Palette
Maybelline The 24K Nudes Eyeshadow Palette

Maybelline The 24K Nudes Eyeshadow Palette, $12.99; at CVS

 

Photo: CVS
Almay Healthy Glow Makeup and Gradual Self Tan
Almay Healthy Glow Makeup and Gradual Self Tan

Almay Healthy Glow Makeup and Gradual Self Tan, $14.99; at Almay

Photo: CVS
SkinFix Nourishing Cream
SkinFix Nourishing Cream

SkinFix Nourishing Cream, $24.99; at CVS

Photo: CVS
E.l.f. Illuminating Palette
E.l.f. Illuminating Palette

E.l.f. Illuminating Palette, $6; at CVS

Photo: CVS
Makeup Academy Matte Lip Crayon In Bronze
Makeup Academy Matte Lip Crayon In Bronze

Makeup Academy Matte Lip Crayon (available in four shades), $7; at CVS

Photo: CVS
Milani Amore Matte Lip Crème In Obsession
Milani Amore Matte Lip Crème In Obsession

Milani Amore Matte Lip Crème (available in eight shades), $7.99; at CVS

Photo: CVS
Milani Light-Lifting Concealer in Deep Honey
Milani Light-Lifting Concealer in Deep Honey

Milani Light-Lifting Concealer (available in four shades), $8.99; at CVS

Photo: CVS
Milani Contour & Highlight Cream & Liquid Duo in Light/Natural
Milani Contour & Highlight Cream & Liquid Duo in Light/Natural

Milani Contour & Highlight Cream & Liquid Duo (available in four shades), $10.99; at CVS

Photo: CVS
Milani Keep It Clean Longwear Lip Color Remover
Milani Keep It Clean Longwear Lip Color Remover

Milani Keep It Clean Longwear Lip Color Remover, $6.99; at CVS

Photo: CVS
Milani Prime Light Strobing + Pore-Minimizing Face Primer
Milani Prime Light Strobing + Pore-Minimizing Face Primer

Milani Prime Light Strobing + Pore-Minimizing Face Primer, $9.99; at CVS

Photo: CVS
Milani Stay Put Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil in Linked on Black
Milani Stay Put Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil in Linked on Black

Milani Stay Put Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil (available in four colors), $7.99; at CVS

Photo: CVS
Garnier Whole Blends Avocado Oil & Shea Butter Nourishing Conditioner
Garnier Whole Blends Avocado Oil & Shea Butter Nourishing Conditioner

Garnier Whole Blends Avocado Oil & Shea Butter Nourishing Conditioner, $4.99; at CVS

Photo: CVS
Maybelline Volum' Express The Colossal Big Shot Waterproof Mascara
Maybelline Volum' Express The Colossal Big Shot Waterproof Mascara

Maybelline Volum’ Express The Colossal Big Shot Waterproof Mascara, $8.49; at CVS

 

Photo: CVS
Essie Gel Couture Ballet Nudes
Essie Gel Couture Ballet Nudes

Essie Gel Couture Ballet Nudes, $11.99 at CVS (launching soon)

Photo: CVS
Wet n Wild MegaLast Liquid Catsuit Matte Lipstick In Flame of The game
Wet n Wild MegaLast Liquid Catsuit Matte Lipstick In Flame of The game

Wet n Wild MegaLast Liquid Catsuit Matte Lipstick (available in 13 shades), $4.99; at CVS

Photo: CVS
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Cleansing Gel
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Cleansing Gel

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Cleansing Gel, $9.49; at CVS

 

Photo: CVS
Wet n Wild MegaLast Liquid Catsuit Matte Lipstick In Nude Patootie
Wet n Wild MegaLast Liquid Catsuit Matte Lipstick In Nude Patootie

Wet n Wild MegaLast Liquid Catsuit Matte Lipstick (available in 13 shades), $4.99; at CVS

Photo: CVS
Milani Keep It Sweet Sugar Lip Scrub
Milani Keep It Sweet Sugar Lip Scrub

Milani Keep It Sweet Sugar Lip Scrub, $9.99; at CVS

Photo: CVS
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Lip Treatment
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Lip Treatment

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Lip Treatment, $9.99; at CVS

 

Photo: CVS
Garnier Whole Blends Avocado Oil & Shea Butter Nourishing Shampoo
Garnier Whole Blends Avocado Oil & Shea Butter Nourishing Shampoo

Garnier Whole Blends Avocado Oil & Shea Butter Nourishing Shampoo, $4.99; at CVS

 

Photo: CVS
Garnier Fructis Style Smooth Blow Dry Anti-Frizz Cream
Garnier Fructis Style Smooth Blow Dry Anti-Frizz Cream

Garnier Fructis Style Smooth Blow Dry Anti-Frizz Cream, $4.79; at CVS

Photo: CVS
Formula 10.0.6 Deep Down Detox Ultra-Cleansing Mud Mask
Formula 10.0.6 Deep Down Detox Ultra-Cleansing Mud Mask

Formula 10.0.6 Deep Down Detox Ultra-Cleansing Mud Mask, $6.99; at CVS

 

Photo: CVS
Formula 10.0.6 Totally Clean Micellar Cleansing Water
Formula 10.0.6 Totally Clean Micellar Cleansing Water

Formula 10.0.6 Totally Clean Micellar Cleansing Water, $5.99; at CVS

 

Photo: CVS
Revlon Kiss Balm
Revlon Kiss Balm

Revlon Kiss Balm (available in six shades), $4.99; at CVS

Photo: CVS
Beauty 360 No-Light Gel Polish
Beauty 360 No-Light Gel Polish

Beauty 360 No-Light Gel Polish (avilable in 35 shades), $4.99; at CVS

Photo: CVS
Milani Make It Last Setting Spray Prime + Correct + Set
Milani Make It Last Setting Spray Prime + Correct + Set

Milani Make It Last Setting Spray Prime + Correct + Set, $9.99; at CVS

Photo: CVS
SkinFix Moisture Boost Serum
SkinFix Moisture Boost Serum

SkinFix Moisture Boost Serum, $29.99; at CVS

 

Photo: CVS
Formula 10.0.6 Pores Be Pure Skin-Clarifying Mud Mask
Formula 10.0.6 Pores Be Pure Skin-Clarifying Mud Mask

Formula 10.0.6 Pores Be Pure Skin-Clarifying Mud Mask, $6.99; at CVS

Photo: CVS
SkinFix Hydrating Lotion
SkinFix Hydrating Lotion

SkinFix Hydrating Lotion, $19.99; at CVS

Photo: CVS

