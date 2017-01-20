GUYS! CVS Just Launched 1,500 New Beauty Products

Uh, guys, this is not a drill. Despite a relatively crappy start to 2017, CVS is making the dreams of frugal beauty lovers come true by putting more than 1,500 cult-favorite hair, skin, and makeup lines onto store shelves over the course of January and February—and yes, every single product in these collections is as affordable as it is excellent. (Bless you, CVS.)
The release includes all of your usual drugstore favorites, like bronzey-nude eyeshadow palettes from Wet n Wild, gel lip crayons from Revlon, and pore-clearing scrubs from Formula 10.0.6, but lest you think you’ve seen this all before, oh, no, folks—just get ready. CVS is also bringing you lightweight sunscreen from the very fancy La Roche-Posay, anti-aging moisturizers from Nip+Fab, and even some cool, chromatic nail polish shades from Essie.
Now, we don’t want to be pushy, here, but you’re pretty much insane if you don’t immediately scoop up these deals and shower yourself in new beauty products. So, like, do it. But first, scroll down to see a sampling of all CVS will have to offer, and then remind yourself that 2017 just got a whole lot sweeter.
Milani Eye Tech Extreme Vinyl Liquid Eyeliner, $7.99; at CVS
Wet n Wild Color Icon Au Natural 10 Pan Eyeshadow Palette, $6.99; at CVS
Mineral Fusion Perfecting Beauty Balm, $27.99; at CVS (launching soon)
Revlon Ultra HD Gel Lipcolor (available in 14 shades), $9.99; at CVS
Mineral Fusion Flicker Sheer Moisture Lip Tint, $9.99; at CVS (launching soon)
Milani Amore Matte Lip Crème (available in eight shades), $7.99; at CVS
Formula 10.0.6 Get Your Glow On Skin-Brightening Peel Mask, $6.99; at CVS
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint (available in 10 shades), $16.99; at CVS
Jergens Natural Glow Wet Skin Moisturizer, $10.99; at CVS
Garnier SkinActive Moisture Bomb The Antioxidant Super Shield Daily Moisturizer SPF 30 Lotion, $17.99; at CVS
SkinFix Brightening Eye Cream, $24.99; at CVS
Formula 10.0.6 One Smooth Operator Pore Clearing Face Scrub, $6.99; at CVS
Essie Treat Love and Color Strengthener (available in three shades), $10; at CVS
La Roche-Posay Anthelios 50 Anti-Aging Tinted Primer with Sunscreen, $39.99; at CVS
Milani Keep It Smooth Luxe Lip Treatment, $9.99; at CVS
Nip+Fab Glycolic Fix Radiance Shot, $19.99; at CVS
La Roche-Posay Anthelios 60 Clear Skin Dry Touch Sunscreen, $19.99; at CVS
Nip+Fab No Needle Fix Moisturiser SPF 18, $19.99; at CVS
Formula 10.0.6 Best Face Forward Daily Foaming Cleanser, $5.99; at CVS
Garnier Fructis Style Smooth Air Dry Anti-Frizz Cream, $4.79; at CVS
Maybelline The 24K Nudes Eyeshadow Palette, $12.99; at CVS
Almay Healthy Glow Makeup and Gradual Self Tan, $14.99; at Almay
SkinFix Nourishing Cream, $24.99; at CVS
E.l.f. Illuminating Palette, $6; at CVS
Makeup Academy Matte Lip Crayon (available in four shades), $7; at CVS
Milani Amore Matte Lip Crème (available in eight shades), $7.99; at CVS
Milani Light-Lifting Concealer (available in four shades), $8.99; at CVS
Milani Contour & Highlight Cream & Liquid Duo (available in four shades), $10.99; at CVS
Milani Keep It Clean Longwear Lip Color Remover, $6.99; at CVS
Milani Prime Light Strobing + Pore-Minimizing Face Primer, $9.99; at CVS
Milani Stay Put Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil (available in four colors), $7.99; at CVS
Garnier Whole Blends Avocado Oil & Shea Butter Nourishing Conditioner, $4.99; at CVS
Maybelline Volum’ Express The Colossal Big Shot Waterproof Mascara, $8.49; at CVS
Essie Gel Couture Ballet Nudes, $11.99 at CVS (launching soon)
Wet n Wild MegaLast Liquid Catsuit Matte Lipstick (available in 13 shades), $4.99; at CVS
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Cleansing Gel, $9.49; at CVS
Wet n Wild MegaLast Liquid Catsuit Matte Lipstick (available in 13 shades), $4.99; at CVS
Milani Keep It Sweet Sugar Lip Scrub, $9.99; at CVS
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Lip Treatment, $9.99; at CVS
Garnier Whole Blends Avocado Oil & Shea Butter Nourishing Shampoo, $4.99; at CVS
Garnier Fructis Style Smooth Blow Dry Anti-Frizz Cream, $4.79; at CVS
Formula 10.0.6 Deep Down Detox Ultra-Cleansing Mud Mask, $6.99; at CVS
Formula 10.0.6 Totally Clean Micellar Cleansing Water, $5.99; at CVS
Revlon Kiss Balm (available in six shades), $4.99; at CVS
Beauty 360 No-Light Gel Polish (avilable in 35 shades), $4.99; at CVS
Milani Make It Last Setting Spray Prime + Correct + Set, $9.99; at CVS
SkinFix Moisture Boost Serum, $29.99; at CVS
Formula 10.0.6 Pores Be Pure Skin-Clarifying Mud Mask, $6.99; at CVS
SkinFix Hydrating Lotion, $19.99; at CVS
