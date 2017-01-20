GUYS! CVS Just Launched 1,500 New Beauty Products

Uh, guys, this is not a drill. Despite a relatively crappy start to 2017, CVS is making the dreams of frugal beauty lovers come true by putting more than 1,500 cult-favorite hair, skin, and makeup lines onto store shelves over the course of January and February—and yes, every single product in these collections is as affordable as it is excellent. (Bless you, CVS.)

The release includes all of your usual drugstore favorites, like bronzey-nude eyeshadow palettes from Wet n Wild, gel lip crayons from Revlon, and pore-clearing scrubs from Formula 10.0.6, but lest you think you’ve seen this all before, oh, no, folks—just get ready. CVS is also bringing you lightweight sunscreen from the very fancy La Roche-Posay, anti-aging moisturizers from Nip+Fab, and even some cool, chromatic nail polish shades from Essie.

Now, we don’t want to be pushy, here, but you’re pretty much insane if you don’t immediately scoop up these deals and shower yourself in new beauty products. So, like, do it. But first, scroll down to see a sampling of all CVS will have to offer, and then remind yourself that 2017 just got a whole lot sweeter.