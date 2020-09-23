9 New Beauty Products on Amazon You’ll Want to *Add to Cart* Right Now

When you fire up your Amazon app to order some toilet paper, hand soap and cat litter (just me?), don’t check out without taking a look at the beauty and wellness section. Because the new beauty products at Amazon right now are good—like, really good. Sure, it’s always fun to shop at Ulta and Sephora for your beauty goods but Amazon has a lot more than you might think. We’re talking luxe hair care, fun nail polish shades, new concealer that’s also a hydrating eye cream and even an innovative vibrator. Yes, that’s beauty for your body. Go with it.

What’s especially fun about Amazon offerings is how truly diverse they are. What’s on my list? Oh, just the new CeraVe cleanser for dry skin, a hair gel collab with Jersey Shore‘s Pauly D (seriously) and a colorful new menstrual cup. Yes, it’s a random selection but that’s what makes it not boring. Add in fall-ready red nail polish and a new shampoo that won’t make your shoulders break out? You’re set.

Shop the new products we’re loving right now. Most, if not all, are on Amazon Prime because you won’t want to wait too long for these babies (especially the vibrator). Is your app open yet?

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

CeraVe Hydrating Cream-to-Foam Cleanser

TikTok skinfluencers’ favorite cleansing brand just came out with a new face wash for normal-to-dry skin. With ceramides, amino acids and hyaluronic acid, it removes dirt, oil and makeup without stripping the skin.

Got2b Glued Limited Edition Spiking Glue by DJ Pauly D

Yes, that is Jersey Shore‘s Pauly D on this new ultra-hold hair gel. It (and the rest of the collection) sold out in 24 hours but order it now—it’s back in stock October 11.

Moroccanoil Marvelous Must Haves for Stand Up Style

Moroccanoil​ and Amazon teamed up on this limited-edition set ​to celebrate the 20-time Emmy Nominated Amazon Prime show, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Get three best-selling products: Moroccanoil Treatment, Hydrating Styling Cream and Luminous Hairspray Strong.

L’Oréal Paris True Match Eye Cream in a Concealer

Next up in the True Match fam is this eye cream and concealer hybrid. Cover dark circles while treating your skin to hyaluronic acid serum.

Palette by pak The Original High Fiver

Have a weekend getaway coming up? Skip the travel bottles and grab one of these “palettes.” There are five leak-resistant wells to hold hair products, powders, body lotion—anything, really. It slips right into your bag you and you can reuse it again and again.

Essie Nail Polish in Adrenaline Brush

Fall is here and that means new autumnal polishes from Essie. We love this creamy red hue but there are six more to choose from.

Saalt Menstrual Cup

This popular period cup now comes in ocean-inspired seafoam green. The brand is collecting 10 pounds of waste from the Pacific Ocean by its new impact partner, Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii. New to menstrual cups? The medical-grade silicone lasts up to 10 years (!) and holds as much as four tampons.

Teenology Shampoo for All Hair Types

Teens aren’t the only people that break out on their back, shoulders and hairline thanks to pore-clogging shampoo. This sulfate-free shampoo promises to be free of those acne-causing oils and in its place, vitamin B5, sage and aloe vera.

MysteryVibe Crescendo

Make your body feel beautiful with this super adaptable vibrator. All genders can have some fun with the six powerful motors of this waterproof, double-sided toy. Bend it into any shape your heart desires.