You Can Buy Farm-to-Table Hair Care in the Drugstore, Thanks to Aveeno

The bitter temps and harsh winds of a winter season have us reaching for extra-hydrating hair products because let’s be honest, our strands are stressed. If like us, you’re on the hunt for something extra-strength at an affordable price, look no further than a certain skin care brand (yes, you read that correctly) to save you from future bad hair days. Aveeno just relaunched a lot of new hair products and they’re just as hydrating and nourishing as cult body care faves, like the Daily Moisturizing Lotion.

If you didn’t already know, Aveeno formulates all of its products with oats at the core, an all-natural ingredient known to be soothing and moisturizing. That also explains why we literally can’t stop lathering on their lotions. The new hair care collection is no different. It includes a whopping 23 new products split into 6 different collections: Oat Milk Blend, Apple Cider Vinegar Blend, Rose Water and Chamomile Blend, Fresh Greens Blend, Almond Oil Blend and Blackberry Quinoa Protein Blend.

All of them are made with oat as the base ingredient and other food-grade mixes on top, so your hair can smell as good as it feels after a shampoo-condition sesh. The products are also free of sulfates, parabens and dyes, which we hypothesize you’ll be seeing a lot of in 2019. Plus, everything is under $10. Before you overwhelm yourself with the amount of choices, here are some standout picks we think you’ll love.

Oat Milk Blend

Like we said before, oats are super moisturizing and soothing to hair and skin, so if you struggle with dry, brittle strands, this collection is for you. The blend of almond milk and oat will help boost moisture levels in your strands without making them oily or greasy. If there’s one thing that’s a must-have in the winter, it’s a hydrating mask. We suggest adding this moisture-rich hair mask to your #SelfcareSunday routine, stat.

Fresh Greens Blend

Whether you have fine, thin strands of you find your hair is falling limp this season, this thickening formula will add va-va-volume to your strands with each wash. Its infused with cucumber, rosemary and peppermint, not only pump up the volume, but soothe and cleanse your scalp so there’s no buildup or oil weighing your strands down. The shampoo in this range will help you lift and plump your tresses on-the-go.

Apple Cider Vinegar Blend

Apple Cider Vinegar aka ACV has made a name for itself in the beauty industry for its clarifying properties. When your hair is unruly and unmanageable, this ACV treatment will help to rebalance the pH in your strands so styling and caring for your mane becomes a tad bit easier. We especially love the In-Shower Hair Rinse in this collection which you can use in-between your shampoo and conditioner to get rid of unwanted oil and product buildup.

Blackberry Quinoa Protein Blend

If you have dyed or heat-style tresses, this trio is for you. Blackberry and Quinoa protein not only protect your color (so no need to worry about fading or discoloration), but help to restore and damaged or processed strands because we all know, it’s hard to put down the hot tools. Spritz on the Heat Shield Mist before you blow dry, flat iron or curl your strands for extra protection against heat damage.

Almond Oil Blend

This oil-rich blend was formulated for thick, coarse and curly strands because moisture is a must. A blend of almond oil and avocado oil help to hydrate and smooth frizzy tresses so you can style however you please. On days when you need extra moisture, spritz on the lightweight Oil Mist for all-over hydration and shine.

Rose Water & Chamomile Blend

If you’re dealing with a sensitive or itchy scalps, opt for this scalp-soothing formula. Infused with rose water and chamomile, this shampoo and conditioner duo is safe to use every day without irritation. Because reality is, some hair types need to shampoo everyday. This gentle shampoo cleanses strands without stripping the scalp of hydration and it leaves your strands pillow-y soft.