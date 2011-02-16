The New Acqua Fiorentina For Women Scent

For the first time in over two years, The House of Creed is adding to its already sizeable collection of scents with the launch of Acqua Fiorentina for women, as reported by WWD.

The fragrance was created by master perfumers Olivier Creed and his son Erwin and is inspired by Florentine Renaissance flavors. The seventh generation of the Parisian perfumery sought ingredients for the scent from local Florentinian farms and orchids.

The glass bottle is also intended to reflect Renaissance style with its ornate silver flowers, mimicking the images of Florence at the time.

Exclusive distribution of Creed’s 47th fragrance will begin in September at Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman and Saks Fifth Avenue’s flagship store with an international launch beginning in October.

While this will be the company’s first fragrance launch in over two years, expect other scents to follow shortly after. The company will be celebrating their 250th anniversary next year with a special scent to be presented to the House of Windsor to pay tribute to King George III, Creed’s first fragrance client in 1781. They also plan to launch another fragrance for women for the 2009 holiday season.

Creed Acqua Fiorentina; 1-oz. spray, $130; 2.5-oz spray, $230; 8.4-oz. flacon, $350.

(A portion of the proceeds from the fragrance’s October sales in the U.S. will be donated to the National Breast Cancer Coalition Fund.)