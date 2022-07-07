This $15 Eye Cream Has Shoppers’ Wrinkles ‘Magically Disappearing’—& It’s 28% Off Ahead of Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Everyone and their grandmas know that retinol is a miracle worker for combatting visible signs of aging. You probably already incorporate the ingredient into your skincare routine via a serum or moisturizer, but you might be missing out big time on a sensitive area that requires just as much attention. Similar to how retinol increases cell turnover and promotes collagen production for the skin on your face—which are both crucial for fighting wrinkles—it also has the same effect on your under-eye area.

Enter: Neutrogena’s Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Eye Cream. It minimizes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, evens skin tone, fights dullness, smooths texture and fades dark spots. Soooo basically, it’s heaven in a tube—and it’s all yours for $15 ahead of Prime Day.

Sitting at No. 4 on Amazon’s list of bestselling eye creams, this retinol eye cream doesn’t mess around.

“I am 54, but everyone guesses I’m in my late ’30s to early ’40s,” raved one five-star reviewer. “The fine lines are magically disappearing! It is the best I’ve ever used.”

Turn back the clock with the Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Eye Cream and let the potent yet gentle formula erase your fine lines and crow’s feet for just $15.

The anti-wrinkle cream stands up to fine lines, dullness and dark spots all at once. Targeted toward the sensitive under-eye area, dark circles and wrinkles can now be a thing of the past—sans irritation. Besides incorporating the do-it-all retinol, the bestseller also leans on hyaluronic acid to hydrate and plump the skin, which is just as important for tackling visible signs of aging.

The formula provides results in just one week, according to the brand—and shoppers can confirm the rapid anti-aging benefits are true.

“The dark circles under my eyes are noticeably brighter with a single [day’s] use, and I look so much better too!” wrote one reviewer.

“Went two weeks without and the fine lines and undereye bags returned. Been using for a week and VAST improvement,” wrote another reviewer. “I’m 50 and [people] seriously think I am in [my] late 30s, early 40s.”

Don’t skip out on tending to your delicate under eyes; they deserve quality skincare products, too! Start with Neutrogena’s Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Eye Cream that’s just $15 on Amazon.