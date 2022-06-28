This Widely-Loved Affordable Cream Instantly Soothes Dry, Irritated Skin & It’s Even Cheaper RN

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Even at the fanciest dermatologist’s offices in New York City, I always see Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer floating around. Whether samples are filling up bowls near the exits or the dermatologist recommends it personally, it’s one of those products that seems too good to be true, until you realize it actually does work and it actually is affordable.

In a fast-paced beauty market that’s getting increasingly more expensive by the minute, ol’ reliable products that you can continue to restock your regimen with are hard to come by. That’s why this moisturizer has racked up such a cult following.

This moisturizer has a gel-like consistency and is non-comedogenic, meaning it won’t clog pores and ensue breakouts. It’s also oil-free, dye-free and fast-absorbing, so it’ll get to work as soon as you apply it. Shoppers report that the formula is perfect for people taking strong acne or retinol medications or creams because it’s non-irritating and instantly hydrating for dry skin. In fact, when I went on EpiDuo for my acne, my derm loaded me up with samples of this to apply after I applied my medicine. It seriously does keep the skin from feeling tight and it’s so nice to not have to worry about causing further irritation to skin that’s already going through the wringer with tough prescription-strength products.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Moisturizer

Another shopper wrote that this moisturizer had a surprising effect on her acne, even without pairing it with acne medications. “My acne wasn’t as red, or agitated-looking,” they wrote. “And had seemed actually slightly minimized. I began using it from that day forward and my cystic acne has ceased, my skin is supple, clear, brightened.”

The product description says this product is great for layering underneath makeup and shoppers agree. “I bought this because I needed a water-based moisturizer to go under my makeup,” they wrote, adding, “This stuff is amazing, it feels so refreshing and moisturizing when you put it on, and then it soaks right in and it feels like there is nothing on your skin. It lasts all day.”

Another shopper said, “I must say it’s wonderful on its own AND under makeup!”

If you’re looking for a dewy Hailey Bieber glow on a budget, definitely reach for this stuff.