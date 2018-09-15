Understated Neutral Nail Polish Colors for Fall

We’ve already run down the best of bold makeup and introduced the newest, most vibrant nail polish shades for fall, but we’re definitely just as excited to venture toward the opposite end of the beauty spectrum. Neutral colors like grey, pink, brown and beige are always in our stash. They’re classic, go with pretty much any ensemble and come in a slew of different skin tone-friendly variations.
And to be honest, when we envision our fall wardrobe, these are the colors we see paired with our cozy fits. As far as which shade of nude goes best with your skin tone, we’ve already got a visual guide to get you started, but here’s a quick refresher. Light skin tones should sheer pinks, while olive skin tones can go for something a little more beige and darker tones can opt for true browns. Once you’ve solidified your color match, check out 21 of our favorite neutral shades, ahead.
Smith & Cult 'Stockholm Syndrome'
Smith & Cult
Essie 'Mink Muffs'
A smoky plush taupe.
$9 at Essie
Essie
Zoya 'Spencer'
A rich camel cream.
$10 at Zoya
Zoya
Beauty Pie 'Sugarkane'
A coconut oil-infused pale pink.
$18 at Beauty Pie
Beauty Pie
Flora 1761 'Brunia'
Flora 1761
Cote No. 3
A sheer, pale pink nude.
$18 at Cote
Cote
LeChat 'Bronze'
LeChat
Sally Hansen 'Slick Slate'
A sleek chocolate brown.
$3.99 at Target
Sally Hansen
Marc Jacobs Beauty 'Fluorescent Beige'
Marc Jacobs Beauty
Julep 'Alaina'
A driftwood taupe creme.
$5 at Julep
Julep
Context 'Take It Off'
Context
Deborah Lippmann 'Waking Up in Vegas'
Deborah Lippmann
Base Coat 'Pluto'
Base Coat Nail Salon
Oribe 'Lavender Smoke'
A sultry shade of purple.
$32 at Oribe
Oribe
Chanel Le Vernis 'Particuliere'
Chanel
NARS 'Zakynthos'
NARS Cosmetics
Tom Ford 'Toasted Sugar'
The perfect blend of pink and beige.
$37 at Tom Ford
Tom Ford
YSL Beauty 'Beige Leger'
YSL Beauty
Tenoverten 'Lexington'
Tenoverten
Lauren B. Beauty 'Nude No. 5'
Lauren B. Beauty
ORLY Breathable Treatment + Color 'Down to Earth'
A taupe crème.
$8.99 at Ulta
ORLY