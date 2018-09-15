Understated Neutral Nail Polish Colors for Fall

We’ve already run down the best of bold makeup and introduced the newest, most vibrant nail polish shades for fall, but we’re definitely just as excited to venture toward the opposite end of the beauty spectrum. Neutral colors like grey, pink, brown and beige are always in our stash. They’re classic, go with pretty much any ensemble and come in a slew of different skin tone-friendly variations.

And to be honest, when we envision our fall wardrobe, these are the colors we see paired with our cozy fits. As far as which shade of nude goes best with your skin tone, we’ve already got a visual guide to get you started, but here’s a quick refresher. Light skin tones should sheer pinks, while olive skin tones can go for something a little more beige and darker tones can opt for true browns. Once you’ve solidified your color match, check out 21 of our favorite neutral shades, ahead.