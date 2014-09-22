Neutral Nails That Are Anything But Boring

Much as we love a wild manicure with bold colors and textures, sometimes, life (or our mood) calls for a neutral manicure. The only problem? We refuse to take neutral to mean “boring,” so we spice things up with some simple nail designs that work perfectly with neutral nail art.

Take some inspiration from these nail art designs to spice up your neutral mani. With just a few subtle placements of lines and colors, you can transform these plain colors into an extraordinary manicure.

This neutral manicure works as almost an inverse French. Just use a nude over the entire nail, then line the bottom and along the outer edges of the nail to give it shape and texture. You can use any color around the edges, but we love the deep dark brown.

Adding glitter is one easy way to spice up a simple manicure. To give even more dimension, fade the glitter from the tip to the middle of the nail in an ombre style. This is as easy as choosing a dark polish for the top half of your nail and a fine shimmer polish for the ombre.

We absolutely love this geometric inverted manicure. It cuts into the nail creating an intriguing element, showing the natural nail peeking through the color. Not only is it the shapes we love, but this gorgeous burgundy color is a new neutral that goes with a deep vampy lip, too.

The random subtle pops of a light color add some range to an otherwise completely nude nail. To get this look, take the brush out of the polish and wipe the majority of the polish off the brush, then paint a straight block from the center of your nail up to the tip.