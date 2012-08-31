Nest Launches Fine Fragrance; Elle Vietnam’s September Issue Shines with Metallics

Here’s what’s going on in the beauty world to take you into your weekend:

Nest, the line of candles and home scents that we all know and love, will be unveiling their first line of fine fragrance in mid-September. [WWD]

Have you been rocking some fringe this summer? Find out what eye makeup to wear to look your best. [Bellasugar]

Lady Gaga’s September issue cover has been everywhere lately, but the before shots were just released. Do you think the retouching was needed or are you loving the way she was born? [Daily Mail]

Just in time for your new fall accessory wardrobe comes a new line of buttery leather Proenza Schouler cosmetic cases. We’ll take one of each. [Style]

Elle Vietnam’s September issue has all kinds of metallic wonderful-ness, as seen below. [Fashion Gone Rogue]