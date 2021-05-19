Nest’s Gray Malin Collab Will Transport Your Home Into Dreamy St. Barths

If you’re anything like me, even when you’re not in safer-at-home orders, you’re stuck in your apartment…a lot. I work from home and on some busy days, I have to force myself to get out into the Los Angeles sunshine. Luckily, there’s the new Nest x Gray Malin collection to brighten up my space. If you’re not familiar with one or both brands, well you’re in for a treat.

Nest already hawks luxe fragrances for the home, bath and body. Candles, reed diffusers, liquid soap and hand lotion are especially popular. Now, it’s teamed up with fine art photographer Gray Malin, known for his destination photos. Just looking at one evokes the feeling of travel and adventure. Of course, unless just chilling on the beach is more your scene. There’s that, too.

“Collaborating with Nest New York on this collection has been such an exciting venture. With both of our brands providing products that offer a daily escape, I feel that this partnership was a beautiful alignment of the lifestyle that products and the Gray Malin brand emulate,” Malin said in a statement. “Throughout the entire experience, from opening up the packaging to setting up the fragrance in your home, you are

transported to the incredible destinations of St. Barths, Palm Beach and the Amalfi Coast through the imagery and scents alike.”

So, if you’re unable to get to any of these locations any time soon or you just want your home to smell and look chic, shop some of the items from this glam collab, below. (Hint: they make a great gift!)

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Nest New York x Gray Malin Coconut & Palm Reed Diffuser

Bring Palm Beach home with notes of crushed coconut and sparkling bergamot paired with amber over a base of vanilla-infused musk.

Nest New York x Gray Malin Ocean Mist & Sea Salt Candle

It’s all about the shores of St. Barths here with hints of sea salt, white tea and coconut.

Nest New York x Gray Malin Amalfi Lemon & Mint Candle

This citrus candle evokes a Mediterranean holiday with zesty lemon and orange bergamot with fresh mint and a hint of driftwood.