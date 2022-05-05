I Prefer This $7 Lip Treatment to Laneige’s Famous Celeb-Loved Mask—Here’s Why

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I’m quite the stickler when it comes to lip products. When I find a formula I love, I stay loyal to it and restock time after time (that’s how I’ve come to own 11 tubes of the Aquaphor lip balm that Hailey Bieber also swears by). For the most part, I stay faithful to my Aquaphor, but at night, I prefer to apply something a little more nourishing. I tried Laneige’s Lip Sleeping Mask because it seemed like it won over everyone in the beauty scene, including Kendall Jenner and Sydney Sweeney. Though it is a great product, I quickly realized I would not be one of its die-hard fans. That left me searching for a different overnight lip product, and the one I landed on is nothing like what you’d expect.

I can’t remember exactly where I discovered Neosporin’s Lip Health Overnight Renewal Therapy treatment, but it must’ve been from browsing the internet and reading reviews because I didn’t even know Neosporin made lip products until I stumbled upon it. I was initially skeptical, but soon learned that I’d be using the lip treatment for the long haul, and indeed I have. I’ve been applying this lip treatment every night throughout the pandemic and haven’t even needed to restock yet because the tiny jar lasts you way longer than you’d think.

It glides onto my lips so nicely and makes them feel restored and refreshed the next morning. This lip product has never left my lips more cracked or dry after application. I also love how it’s light compared to a lot of popular lip masks that are way too thick and dry out my lips instead of moisturize them.

“When they are dry from weather or a long weekend of drinking and I’m dehydrated like a lost soul in the Sahara desert, this stuff brings me LIFE!” raved one shopper who helped the product earn its impressive 4.7-star rating on Amazon. “Overnight though, it works miracles! I’ve used everything down the lip aisle and this is by far the best!

I wholeheartedly agree with that glowing review. If you’re not a fan of super thick and flavored lip products that can sometimes leave lips dry, go for something simple yet effective like Neosporin’s Lip Health Overnight Renewal Therapy. Two jars for just $14 is such a steal, too. I’ve been using the same jar throughout the pandemic and am somehow just now seeing the bottom of the container.

The formula relies on white petrolatum to moisturize and get rid of any scaliness and cracking. White petrolatum is an emollient (a.k.a. it smoothes and softens skin) that also locks in moisture. The lip treatment additionally contains antioxidants and essential lipids that are able to get deep into the skin’s surface and hydrate overnight. Peptides also help strengthen your lips and make them as healthy as can be.

I apply Neosporin’s Lip Health Overnight Renewal Therapy every single night without fail. It’s a nighttime lip treatment for a reason. Just as how your mind and body recover and recharge while you sleep, the same goes for your skin. After letting this goop coat your lips all night, they should look and feel so smooth and nourished the next morning.

“I live in very, very dry Colorado. I started noticing a difference in the feel and look of my lips after the next day,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “It doesn’t dry out overnight like other lip masks.”

Plus, you know you’re using the good stuff when a formula doesn’t contain any artificial flavors, parabens or other preservatives. Check, check and check for Neosporin’s lip treatment.

“I’ve been using this product for a couple of years now and I absolutely love it,” wrote another shopper. “It’s a part of my nightly routine now and my lips have never felt better. Just having it on overnight allows my lips to feel a million times better throughout the day. One container lasts me a little under a year so with that being said, two for this price is amazing.”

When it comes to your lips, less is more—you don’t need all the bells and whistles (unless that’s what you prefer). Do your lips a favor and grab a jar of Neosporin’s Lip Health Overnight Renewal Therapy. It’s one of my tried-and-true lip products that I use every single day and don’t see myself ever giving up.