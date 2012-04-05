Do You Love Neons & Nudes? This Is The Manicure For You!

We spend a lot of time on the Internet and about 90 percent of that time is spent looking at nail art. We like to consider ourselves pretty well versed in the latest nail art trends that are making their way around the World Wide Web. So when this neon and nude look kept popping up we knew it was gonna be big. We like to call it an updated French manicure (because well, the French just needs to not come back), with a neutral base coat and neon tips, we like it much better than the original.
3 Reasons We Love This Look:
Looks great on short or long nails.
It’s a fun way to add color without going overboard.
Neons, darks or pastels — this look could be appropriate all year round with the right color combo.
A perfect look for those who love the neon trend, but can't get away with fluorescent tips at work -- these yellow tips are a great balance between fun and mature!
We love this updated French mani. Glossy, pristine and colorful, it is the perfect way to play with color without going too overboard!
Not exactly into the French manicure look? No worries, you can still rock the neon and neutral nail trend! Use nail strips to get this clean angular look.
First seen on Zooey Deschanel, it is no surprise that this teal and nude combo is sweeping the internet. This is a great look to try this Easter weekend!
Have longer nails and want to try neon without it being overwhelming? This is a great way to get the look without looking like you're dressed in costume.
This neon manicure gives the illusion of diffused light. Get this look by literally sweeping nail polish over the edges of your nails for an interesting contrast.
Want to add a surprising twist to your manicure? Paint the back of your nail this bold orange. It's unexpected and fun, contrast it with a bold pattern on the front and all your friends will have nail envy.
