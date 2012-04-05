Do You Love Neons & Nudes? This Is The Manicure For You!

We spend a lot of time on the Internet and about 90 percent of that time is spent looking at nail art. We like to consider ourselves pretty well versed in the latest nail art trends that are making their way around the World Wide Web. So when this neon and nude look kept popping up we knew it was gonna be big. We like to call it an updated French manicure (because well, the French just needs to not come back), with a neutral base coat and neon tips, we like it much better than the original.

3 Reasons We Love This Look:

Looks great on short or long nails.

It’s a fun way to add color without going overboard.

Neons, darks or pastels — this look could be appropriate all year round with the right color combo.

Tell us what you love about this trendy, new manicure in the comment section below!