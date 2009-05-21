Neon Poppin’ Nails

Do you remember those jelly sandals that became huge in the early 90s and there was that really cool purple color that everyone wanted? These polishes might be the exact replica of that color in a bottle. And well, brights are back in a big way.

Essie’s newest summer collection, the Neon Collection, is hitting stores just in time for summer. As a sequel to last summer’s neon hues, the vivid shades range from hot pinks and purples to a vibrant yellow. With names like punchy pink, funky limelight, perky purple, and flirty fuchsia, I have finally found my nail polish soulmate. I need, I want, I have to have that perky purple on my nails right now.

The colors all go on matte so, you can practice for Fall’s matte trend, or add your clear top coat to make them shine.

The Essie Neon Collection is available now at www.essie.com and at your local salons and beauty stores for $9.00 a bottle. Can you really pass that up?