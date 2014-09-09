Tuesday’s #NailCall: Mixed Up Manicures and Neon Polish

We’re in that strange period of time when it’s still warm enough to continue wearing summer looks, but also not too early to start pulling out your greatest fall styles, too. The same goes for nails, so if you’re still hooked on bright colors and prints, continue rocking them all you want.
This week, Instagram users showed us intricate hand-painted nail designs, alternating patterns, and so much more. Take a look through our gallery above at some of our favorite #NailCall submissions of the week. Don’t forget to submit your most creative looks by tagging us@BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on our site next week!
@Theglitteryblog did a play on the basic French manicure by swapping out nude and white for blue and yellow, as well as by doing an inverse French mani every other nail.
Photo:
Instagram
Ever thought about doing a border around your nails? @Atxlacquerista shows us how cute a black border around nude nails looks, especially when accented with a sparkly gold ring finger.
Photo:
Instagram
The marble nail look seems like it would be plenty difficult, but @rikki_see makes it look easy!
Photo:
Instagram
@Nananailpolish shows off her pearly whites (of the jewelry variety) with these adorable pearl accents right above the cuticle.
Photo:
Instagram
@Fabfingies' antique rose design makes us want to work harder on our nail art chops!
Photo:
Instagram
Feeling neon? These geometric nail wraps done by @Nailartbysig are the perfect electric accent.
Photo:
Instagram
This candy-inspired nail look by @Topbird looks good enough to eat!
Photo:
Instagram