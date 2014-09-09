Tuesday’s #NailCall: Mixed Up Manicures and Neon Polish

We’re in that strange period of time when it’s still warm enough to continue wearing summer looks, but also not too early to start pulling out your greatest fall styles, too. The same goes for nails, so if you’re still hooked on bright colors and prints, continue rocking them all you want.

This week, Instagram users showed us intricate hand-painted nail designs, alternating patterns, and so much more. Take a look through our gallery above at some of our favorite #NailCall submissions of the week. Don’t forget to submit your most creative looks by tagging us@BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on our site next week!

