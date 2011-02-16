Neon Lids Pop

It’s not news that neon is a vital trend for summer (it makes up for the gloomy weather and distracts from your humidity-laden locks), but not everyone is comfortable with looking like an extra from Hairspray.

If you’ve done the neon nail polish thing and are over it, why not a wash of crazy color on your eyelids instead? Sephora is now selling Lid Neon by Pop Beauty, a kit of six eye-popping colors that will only set you back $11. It. promises an intense statement that will turn heads without sacrificing a penchant for black in your wardrobe.

The trick is to keep the rest of your face plain, and maybe forgo eyeliner as well. If you’d rather go for neon liner rather than shadow, just mix Lid Neon with Pop Beauty’s Sparkle Sauce, to create a super concentrated line of color to draw attention to your peepers. Add a light blush and nude lip gloss and you’re set.

The kit contains six different hues, including pink, orange, yellow, blue, turquoise, and green. Also included are tricks and tips on how to make the best of your new purchase, so you’ll look more like Agyness Deyn than Tracy Turnblad.