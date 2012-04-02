Neon Hair Accessories To Brighten Up Your Spring

OK, so perhaps ULTRA Music Festival is over and you have (regrettably) packed up all of your neon rave gear — that doesn’t mean you have to forgo a pop of color in your hair every now and then this spring!

We’ve rounded up some colorful options for your hair this season, and whether you like headbands, hair ties, or clips, your hair will definitely be making a statement with these accessories.

TIP: When it comes to neons, it all about balance. If you’re going to opt for a neon hair accessory, keep your makeup and wardrobe options neutral.