Neon Eyeliners That Eliminate the Need for Any Other Makeup

The all-too-familiar “less is more” mantra applies to most aspects of life, including my beauty routine. Actually, I won’t tip-toe around this: “less is more” can apply to every single part of my day-to-day; from the makeup (or lack thereof) on my face to the Vans on my feet, despite having 50 pairs of other shoes sitting at home. I live for a two-fer or multitasker. And if neither of those work, I’ll settle for one thing–like neon eyeliner–that eliminates the need for anything else.

The summer’s biggest makeup trends are all about embracing second-skin coverage and soft washes of color on the lids, but that laidback approach is obviously not for everyone. At the same time, a full-coverage, multi-layered makeup beat is also completely impractical when you’re dealing with temperatures in the 80s and 90s. Let’s be real: nothing kills a summer vibe like makeup melting down your cheek and neck before inevitably leaving a stain on the outfit you were ready to show off in an #OOTD.

In the case of this summer-specific beauty conundrum, a pop of bold makeup is the only solution that won’t rob you of time or effort. Neon eyeliner checks all of the boxes. First, it’s a multitasker that you can use to apply along the lash line or blend out into a shadow. Second, the colors in varying shades of yellow, green, pink, and everything in between are bold enough to steal the attention away from a naked lip or overly-drawn brow. And because it’s such an attention-grabber, you can feel comfortable leaving the rest of your face untouched, thus cutting down your number of touch-ups throughout the day.

So if you’re anything like me and want to go bold without sacrificing a lazy routine, here are 10 liners that fit the bill.

Colourpop Creme Gel Colour in Punch

$5.20 at Colourpop

Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in Peridot 90

$25 at Sephora

Danessa Myricks Waterproof Cushion Color in Electric Sun

$12 at Alcone Makeup

e.l.f. Cosmetics Cream Eyeliner in Teal Tease

$1.20 at e.l.f. Cosmetics

Fenty Beauty Vivid Liquid Eyeliner Trio

$35 at Fenty Beauty

Make Up For Ever Artist Color Pencil: Eye, Lip & Brow Pencil in Unlimited Blue

$18 at Sephora

NYX Vivid Brights Eyeliner in Vivid Petal

$7 at Ulta

Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil in Freak

$22 at Sephora

Too Faced Glitter POP! Peel-Off Eyeliner in I’m Half Mermaid

$20 at Sephora

Kat Von D. Ink Well Long-Wear Matte Eyeliner in Outlaw

$10 at Sephora

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.