Nelly to Launch Apple Bottoms Fragrance

Multi-platinum recording artist Nelly, in collaboration with fragrance licensee Romane Fragrances, is launching a scent inspired by Nelly’s Apple Bottoms clothing line.

With fragrance notes thought to represent the confident, sexy, and trendy Apple Bottoms woman – the same woman his clothing line is designed to flatter – the fragrance has top notes of fresh citrus, tropical fruit, and pink peony, sensual and feminine middle notes of apple blossom, rose, and coconut flakes, and creamy base notes of sandalwood, cedarwood, golden amber, and velvet musks.

Debuting in stores this fall, Nelly has (somewhat surprisingly) created a perfume that isn’t just a superstar-stamped-scent, but actually wearable, womanly, and wonderful for fall.

