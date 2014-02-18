StyleCaster
Share

Tuesday’s #NailCall: Negative Space Nail Art and Metallic Polish

What's hot
StyleCaster

Tuesday’s #NailCall: Negative Space Nail Art and Metallic Polish

Augusta Falletta
by
Tuesday’s #NailCall: Negative Space Nail Art and Metallic Polish
9 Start slideshow

Some of the nail art at New York Fashion Week were beyond words (just take one look at The Blonds’ show and you’ll know what we mean), but others were just simple enough to recreate at home. That’s just what some of our readers did this week, while the others focused on metallic nail polish and floral art getting us ready for spring.

Click through the slideshow above to see our favorite nail art of the week and then submit your best work by using the hashtag #NailCall and tagging us @BeautyHigh!

More From Beauty High:
Make the Most of Your Negative Space Manicure
850 Hours of Work Went Into the Nails at The Blonds Fall 2014 Show
A New Take on Tips: How to Get a Wrap Around French Manicure

0 Thoughts?
1 of 9

If this week's #NailCall doesn't make you want metallic nail polish, nothing will. 

@Nailartbysig went with a monochromatic purple manicure with plenty of glitter. 

@Instamar612 kept the ombre simple with metallic gold tips on a dark base. 

@Nananailpolish is making us want to go for a metallic manicure. 

@Sabzmasih's gorgeous lilac, fuchsia, and blue ombre nails are all we ever wanted in a manicure. 

@Nailartbysig took on the negative space nail art from the Opening Ceremony show at New York Fashion Week

@Theglitteryblog's floral nails have us in the mood for spring. 

We love that @Topbird kept the base of the nails nude to make the detailed nail art really stand out. 

Next slideshow starts in 10s

See H&M's New Spring Campaign

See H&M's New Spring Campaign
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share