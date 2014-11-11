StyleCaster
Tuesday’s #NailCall: Negative Space Nail Art

Tuesday’s #NailCall: Negative Space Nail Art

Michelle Grossman
When it comes to our nails, the last thing we want is blank ones. We’re all for designs and details, because who doesn’t want a little fun right at their fingertips? While we’re always looking for the next best nail trend, this time around we found it where we least expected it.

This week, Instagrammers taught us that blank spaces and nail art actually go hand in hand. The negative space trend has taken over our newsfeed, and we’re inspired to say the least. Although “negative” is in its name, we’re only seeing positives. Take a look for yourself, above, at our round-up of the best looks from this week’s #NailCall, and don’t forget to upload your nail art to Instagram with the hashtag #NailCall and tag us at @BeautyHigh for the chance to be featured next week!

With diamonds and hearts, what's not to love? @topbird mastered the ultimate fun girly-girl nail look.

@theglitteryblog showed us that negative space nails don't have to be simple. These nails have so much going on, and we love it all! 

@kitoffkilter put the cutest spin on traditional French nails by adding a gold X-like design.

Perfect for fall, we're loving this navy nail design by @nailartbysig.

It's safe to say @theglitteryblog nailed this look, as cobalt blue and clear nails have never looked so good.

We're absolutely loving everything about these half-moon nails by @nailartbysig, from the glittery plum polish, to the gold accent.

@nananailpolish threw some glitter in her negative space, and we couldn't be more thrilled.

@axtlacquerista knows gold and black simplistic nails never go out of style, and we couldn't agree more.

