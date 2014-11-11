Tuesday’s #NailCall: Negative Space Nail Art

When it comes to our nails, the last thing we want is blank ones. We’re all for designs and details, because who doesn’t want a little fun right at their fingertips? While we’re always looking for the next best nail trend, this time around we found it where we least expected it.

This week, Instagrammers taught us that blank spaces and nail art actually go hand in hand. The negative space trend has taken over our newsfeed, and we’re inspired to say the least. Although “negative” is in its name, we’re only seeing positives. Take a look for yourself, above, at our round-up of the best looks from this week’s #NailCall, and don’t forget to upload your nail art to Instagram with the hashtag #NailCall and tag us at @BeautyHigh for the chance to be featured next week!

