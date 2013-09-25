Runway to Red Carpet: Nicole Kidman Shows Off A Necklace Hair Accessory

Dress up your hair the easy way — pin in a piece of jewelry. We first saw jewelry used as a hair accessory last month on the runway during Fallon‘s Spring ’13 jewelry runway show. CLEAR Scalp & Hair Beauty Therapy Celebrity Stylist Jen Atkin collaborated with designer Dana Lorenz to create two fringe pieces — one for blonde hair and another for brunette — that were wrapped around the head and fell just below the bottom layer of hair. Although the piece of jewelry was subtle, it was a great contrast to the bedhead hair the models sported. A piece of gold will dress up anything.

It didn’t take long for the trend to hit the red carpet. We spotted Nicole Kidman in China with a chain necklace entwined in a chic braided and twisted chignon. What makes it so gorgeous is how different pieces of the chain fall to create layering. You can copy this look with any chain or necklace. Make sure to keep the ends in place by pinning and adding a small amount of hairspray. (We recommend only applying hairspray on costume jewelry, of course).

