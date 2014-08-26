Now This Is How You Wear a Navy Smoky Eye

The makeup at Monday night’s Emmys was less than thrilling, so when Kerry Washington stepped onto the red carpet with a bold smoky eye, we were elated. The actress wisely paired it with her orange gown, which had a navy skirt underneath, and had us curious to know what shade she was wearing.

“For the eyes, I used Neutrogena Crease Proof Eye Shadow in Forever Platinum ($8.99, drugstore.com) layered over Diorshow Fusion Mono 281 Cosmos Eye Shadow ($31, nordstrom.com),” said makeup artist Carola Gonzalez. She used the two colors on the lids, as well as the lower lashline. “Then, I lined her upper and lower lashline, right where lashes connect with the skin, around the eye area and inside bottom lashline with Neutrogena Nourishing Eye Liner in Twilight Blue ($7.99, drugstore.com). This unified top makeup with bottom and completed the eye.”

The key, of course, to really pulling off a navy smoky eye is to keep the rest of the makeup simple. So leave the red lipstick at home, and opt for something a little more neutral.

