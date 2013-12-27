New Year’s Eve Makeup Idea: The Navy Smokey Eye

New Year’s Eve is not the time to tone down the makeup. If anything, now’s your opportunity to bring out the boldest, most beautiful makeup looks you’ve been dying to try all year. Ringing in the new year requires your best look, because let’s be honest, no one wants to start off the year with boring, smudged makeup. That’s practically asking for a bad makeup year.

This year, we decided to go for a fun take on an old classic with the navy smokey eye. Calling on the talents of MAC Cosmetics senior artist Gina Bettelli, we got an entire tutorial on how to get the perfect smokey eye in navy hues instead of the classic black or brown. Here, an exclusive sneak peak of the newest MAC Cosmetics Eyeshadow Palette colors in Warm Neutral and Cool Neutral ($100 each, out January 9, 2014). Follow Gina’s tips above for getting the most beautiful eyes for when the clock strikes midnight!

Photos by Rolando Robinson

More From Beauty High:

Ring in 2014 With This New Year’s Eve Nail Art

The Trick to Making Your Eyeshadow Stay Put All Night

50 Gorgeous Makeup Looks for Any Holiday Party