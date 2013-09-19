This fall, textured nail polishes have taken over our hands. From glitter to matte to gritty lacquer, it’s clear that right now, the more texture, the better. While we love a good textured polish, it still needs to be the right color, and now that the weather is cooling down, we’ve set our sights on dark, rich hues.
There’s nothing wrong with a good purple or brown lacquer, but our hearts really lie with navy blues. There’s something so chic about a navy polish, dark enough to exude confidence but not quite as heavy as a black or grey. If you share our love of navy blue hues (of course you do), you’re in luck! We’ve rounded up the 10 best navy blue nail polishes at every price range so that you can find the best fit for your fingers. Take a look at our picks above, and tell us which you’ll be using for your next manicure in the comments below!
More From Beauty High:
Fall Nail Polish Preview: Texture Everywhere
10 Best Nude Nail Polishes
Nail Trend Alert: 10 Best White Nail Polishes
We found the best navy nail polishes at every price!
Part of the latest nail polish collaboration with Tibi, JINSoon's Azurite lacquer is the ideal navy with just a hint of textured glitter in the formula. For an extra boost, apply JINSoon's matte top coat over top.
JINSoon Azurite, $18, Jinsoon.com
Royal Navy is the closest we'll ever get to being royal (we can't all be Kate Middleton), and though it's not quite as exciting as ruling a country, this polish really makes us feel amazing.
Butter London Royal Navy, $15, Butterlondon.com
A bit of a lighter navy with a touch of sparkle, Blue Cobalt from YSL is great on its own or with an accent nail.
YSL Blue Cobalt, $25, Sephora.com
We love this nail polish from Deborah Lippmann, not just because its name takes after our favorite Adele song, but also because it's a navy that's so close to black polish with a less harsh feel.
Deborah Lippmann Rolling in the Deep, $17, Sephora.com
If you're subscribed to Julep's Maven service and you get this gorgeous navy in your monthly delivery, you won't be able to paint your nails any other color.
Julep Char, $14, Sephora.com
There's nothing more chic than a metallic navy polish, and this one from Illamasqua fits the bill.
Illamasqua Phallic, $17, Sephora.com
Sans glitter and texture, this navy polish from Essie gives you flat blue color with a high shine factor.
Essie After School Boy Blazer, $8, NeimanMarcus.com
Zoya's blue polish is our go-to when we're heading out of town for the weekend.
Zoya Ibiza, $8, Zoya.com
The classic navy polish, OPI's Russian Navy has been around for years, and with good reason. When dry, the navy is iridescent and shifts between blue and deep purple colors depending on the kind of light shining on the polish.
OPI Russian Navy, $7.32, Amazon.com
The easiest way to get couture tips? Paint on Chanel's Blue Satin, a polish that makes you feel as luxurious as it sounds.
Chanel Blue Satin, $27, Nordstrom.com