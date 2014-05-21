Beauty Buzz: Get Nautical Nails for Memorial Day, Reasons You May Be Breaking Out, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz



1. Learn how to get these cute nautical-inspired nails just in time for Memorial Day. [Popsugar Beauty]

2. Braids are everywhere right now, but it doesn’t mean you have to stick with a boring French. Try out these fun styles for summer. [Glamour]

3. Bachelor alum Courtney Robertson spills on what it’s really like to live in the mansion (and how hard it is to pack for the show – and get camera ready without a pro). [Allure]

4. Find out what ingredient you need to start eating to help promote weight loss, ASAP. [Daily Makeover]

5. Not sure why your skin is acting up? Here are 9 surprising reasons as to why you’re breaking out. [Byrdie]