Beauty Buzz: Get Nautical Nails for Memorial Day, Reasons You May Be Breaking Out, More

Rachel Adler
by
Nautical Nail Art

Image via Popsugar

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Learn how to get these cute nautical-inspired nails just in time for Memorial Day. [Popsugar Beauty]

2. Braids are everywhere right now, but it doesn’t mean you have to stick with a boring French. Try out these fun styles for summer. [Glamour]

3. Bachelor alum Courtney Robertson spills on what it’s really like to live in the mansion (and how hard it is to pack for the show – and get camera ready without a pro). [Allure]

4. Find out what ingredient you need to start eating to help promote weight loss, ASAP. [Daily Makeover]

5. Not sure why your skin is acting up? Here are 9 surprising reasons as to why you’re breaking out. [Byrdie]

