Naturally Glam At Tommy Hilfiger

The final look

Photo: Nathan Bush

Lead stylist and Global Creative Director for Wella Professionals Eugene Soleiman created a gorgeous, healthy, American look backstage at Tommy Hilfiger. Soleiman confirmed that it was all about what they’re not doing with the hair. “Not Dallas hair. It’s easy to go there–but we’re not.” In true Tommy fashion, the girls were naturally glam with “I-wish-my-hair-looked-that-good hair,” to quote Soleiman. “Just gorgeous: not fried, dyed or laid aside,” deadpanned Soleiman. To add movement, he sprayed in Wella Crystal Styler and curled the hair of the models who boasted stick-straight locks for volume.

Lead MAC Makeup Artist Lisa Butler created a soft, natural look using a palette of cool pinks. Skin was left natural, while a mix of pinks were swept onto the lids. Butler swept mascara on the top lashes only and applied a medium pink lipstick with a brush.

Eugene Soleiman and Lisa Butler

Photo: Nathan Bush

Priti Organics Nail Polish in Truly Yours Carnation, a sheer pink was painted onto the models’ nails to complete the look.