Natural & Organic Self Tanners For UV-Free Faux Glow

While I’m sure I don’t need to tell you that self-tanning is a solid way to avoid the sun’s aging and cancer-causing effects if you’re loyal to DIY bronzing, you know that it also offers a slew of off-label uses, whether it be camouflaging bruises and scars or concealing facial redness. Unfortunately, finding natural and organic self-tanners that aren’t chock full of toxic and foul-smelling odors isn’t exactly a breeze.

Finding an option that not only chemical-free but also won’t leave your body and skin looking like a certain, um, president or character from “Willy Wonka” isn’t exactly a fool-proof feat. Not only is a tangerine-tinged tone a potential risk when it comes to UV-free bronzing, but also have t worry about streaking, stained hands, and that distinct odor. Fortunately, opting for an organic self-tanning product is not only better for your skin, but it can also help reduce some of these common self-tanning mishaps. Regardless of your skin tone, if you’re looking for a natural-looking self-tanner that’s not laden with chemicals, you’ve come to the right place. Check out our favorite organic formulas below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Skinerals Californium Sunless Bronzer

This natural bronzing foam delivers a non-toxic and streak-free tan that lasts up to a week. It’s the perfect formula for fair skin tones because it’s a lighter, neutral-toned color, so it will not look overly dark or orange. It’s also non-comedogenic ( it won’t clog pores or cause breakouts), so it’s great for those with sensitive skin.

2. Beauty By Earth Self Tanner

This organic, vegan and cruelty-free self-tanner is formulated with all-natural ingredients, including organic shea butter, organic coconut oil, and nutritive Japanese green tea that nourish your skin while giving you a UV-free glow. This gradual bronzing lotion gives you natural-looking results, and it allows you to customize how dark or light you want your color to be.

3. Botanic Tree Self Tanner

This organic bronzing formula is free of parabens and other chemicals that dry out the skin. The non-greasy cream glides on the skin evenly, without streaking or looking overly warm. It’s also a stain-free and fast drying formula, so it won’t transfer on to your clothing, sheets and furniture.