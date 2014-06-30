How to Make DIY Natural Soap

We like our store-bought beauty products around here, but we can’t say we’ve never experimented with DIY recipes for the fun of it. One of our favorite homemades to play around with is natural soap. Not only is it super easy to make, but there are so many variations to be created with ingredients you can find in your kitchen.

The benefit of making your own natural soap is that you can choose your own infusion of oils and extracts to make it just right for you. The easiest way to start is with a pre-made “melt-and-pour” soap base, which can be ordered online or purchased at many pharmacies and specialty craft stores. All bar soaps use a formulation of oil and sodium hydroxide, or lye, the latter of which is dangerous to handle, so most beginner soap makers choose to invest in a ready-made base, rather than combine the base themselves.

We love this great, super-simple recipe for beginners that works on a variety of skin types. It creates three bars of soap—two for you, and one to give away!

Homemade Lemon Soap

1 1/2 cups (approx 15 cubes) of goat’s milk soap base

4-6 drops of lemon essential oil

Dried zest of 3-4 lemons

Heat your base in a microwave on high, stirring at 15-second intervals until completely melted, then combine your base with the herbal ingredients of your choice. For this recipe, you would add a few drops of the oil along with the lemon zest and stir until blended. If you’re using whole picked herbs in your recipe, create an infusion by pouring steaming water over the plant parts, with three tablespoons of herb per cup of water, then steeping for ten to fifteen minutes.

When you’ve finished mixing, pour the blend into the molds of your choice, then let cool for at least an hour. Once hardened, you’ll have three bars of your very own DIY natural soap for the sharing, gifting, or just using.

