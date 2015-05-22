Natural Looking Makeup: Learn the Tips For Getting the Look Just Right

Finding the right makeup to wear when you’re going for a natural look can be more complex than you think. You don’t want anything too cakey, too bright, or too dark. And we all know, that looking natural does indeed require SOME makeup application – and some skill, too. The best tip that we have for you is to wear colors close to your natural skin tone, and ones that just enhance and perfect your skin. For your best natural look, follow the tips and tricks below, followed by some of our favorite beauty products to use to get your natural looking makeup just right.

1. Moisturize. Creating a the perfect base for your makeup is very important. Moisturizer benefits your skin by hydrating, and promotes anti-aging benefits. It will even out your skin texture creating a perfect palette to begin your makeup routine.

2. Conceal. Hide away any dark circles, fine lines or blemishes with a concealer. This will get rid of any imperfections and leave your skin looking flawless.

3. Powder or light foundation. We recommend to use a powder or an airy liquid foundation. The illusion that we’re going for is natural makeup, so using a thick cakey makeup doesn’t fit the bill. Be sure to apply evenly with a brush or sponge for an even, non-streaky, look and your face will appear naturally perfect.

4. Subtle blush. Creme blushes work well because you can rub them in as much as you like for a dramatic or subtle look. Depending on your skin color, blush colors will vary – but peaches tend to look great on everyone. Blend in to your natural cheekbone line where pink undertones normally show.

5. Neutral shadows. Sweep a neutral color over your lids for a muted but beautiful eye. Choose a color that is just a shade or two darker than your skin tone, anything too dark will create a more dramatic eye and won’t look natural.

6. Nude lip. When choosing a lip color, go for the light pinks, peaches and sand colors. You could also apply a little gloss for an even simpler lip.

7. Little mascara (if any). A thin layer of mascara is all you need for a natural look. You still want your eyes to stand out, so if you have light lashes, adding a layer of mascara may be a good idea. If you naturally have dark, full lashes you may skip out on the mascara.

8. No liner. While eyeliner is great for a dramatic eye, it doesn’t fit with the natural makeup look. Don’t apply any eyeliner on the top or bottom. Not only will your face look naturally stunning but you’ll love how easy taking off your makeup is!

Plus, here are some of our favorite natural makeup product choices:

Bare Minerals Foundation Broad Spectrum: The light airy powder gives a full coverage and leaves your face with a natural glow. Minerals in the foundation are great for your skin and won’t leave your face feeling heavy and dried out by the end of the day.

Yves Saint Laurent Creme De Blush in Powdery Rose: This neutral-toned blush blends evenly into skin for natural looking rosy cheeks.

Too Faced Natural Eye Neutral Eye Shadow Collection: Eyeshadow palettes are the best way to keep all your favorite colors together. This Too Faced neutral shadow palette is complete with every natural looking shadow you may need. Great for natural looking days, or nights when you want a more dramatic eye.

Tarte LipSurgence™ Matte Lip Tint in Exposed: A lip tint like Tarte’s offers the perfect amount of color without being overpowering. It comes in a mix of great neutral shades for you to choose from.