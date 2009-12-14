Natural Looking Makeup: A Step-By-Step Guide

One of the biggest makeup trends right now is the natural look– and as silly as it sounds, it’s one of the hardest to pull off. This is because looking natural doesn’t mean looking unpolished or unfinished. The key to pulling it off is to properly prepare your skin, since it is the base of the entire look. Alexis Comforti, a makeup artist from Laura Mercier, walks us through the steps of getting the most natural looking makeup for a beautifully bare appearance.

Step 1:



Use a great primer such as Laura Mercier Primer which will create a barrier between the skin and makeup so that your makeup will wear evenly across your face and last longer. Distribute only a dime-sized amount over the face. (Laura Mercier Foundation Primer, $30, at lauramercier.com)

Step 2:



When applying foundation, most people use a brush, but Alexis prefers to use a sponge. A sponge allows the makeup to actually become a part of the skin. When applying foundation, always start by the ears, moving in towards the center of the face.



Step 3:



Next, you want to conceal the undereye with a concealer that has a peachy, red undertone to cancel out the purple, grey, or even blue-ish hues under your eye. Pick a concealer that’s a little more emollient– or moist– for the undereye area, and be sure to only apply to areas that are genuinely dark.

Step 4:



Now you want to begin concealing any discolored areas on the face. With a small, synthetic, tailored brush, apply a concealer that is a little more dry in texture so it adheres to the face. If you’re trying to cancel out something that is red, you’ll need to use a product that is more yellow. And if you’re trying to cancel out a bruise or dark pigmentation, you want to be able to mix in more of a peachy-red pigment.

Step 5:



After you’ve applied your foundation and concealer, you want to set your makeup. The best way to do this is with a translucent loose powder and a powder puff. Here, Alexis is using Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder and Velour Puff. Shake a little of the powder into a cap and press the powder into your puff, remove the excess, and press and roll over the entire face. The rule of thumb with setting powder is: if you see it, you’ve used too much. If you glide your finger down your face and your skin feels tacky, you didn’t use enough. (Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder, $20, and 2-Pack Puff, $8).



Step 6:



Now the skin is prepped for bronzer. When using bronzer, it’s not neccessarily to change the color of the skin but to add warmth and a healthy glow to the skin. Next you’ll want to select a brush; Alexis prefer’s Laura Mercier’s Finishing Brush because it gives the most control over your bronzer and the high quality of synthetic fibers in the brush holds the color in the base of the bristles, allowing for a slower release of color. When applying your bronzer, you want to make a “3” on each side of the face moving from the forehead to the temple, down the cheek, and back down the jawline. Sweep bronzer once over the bridge of the nose, turn the brush once around the mouth, and ALWAYS be sure to bring your bronzer down your neck. Repeat the same steps until desired look is achieved. (Laura Mercier Finishing Brush, $42, lauramercier.com)

Step 7:



Cheek color is used to add a youthful glow to the skin. We want to select a color that will allow us to look as if we’re naturally blushing. Look at yourself in the mirror, smile, and create a half moon on the cheekbone. With the flat side of your brush, apply the cheek color in C shapes, working back towards the ear. Your color should appear very blended and not as a stripe on the cheek.



Step 8:



Finish your look with mascara and a light lip gloss!

