Subtle Faux Eyelashes For a Natural Look

If you’re not exactly naturally endowed in the lash department and you’ve always longed for a long and voluminous set but aren’t really interested in lash extensions, false eyelashes are your next best bet (and, they don’t require a hefty sum of money every few weeks or a long-term commitment). Unfortunately, many falsies on the market are pretty intimidating—they’re often over-the-top dramatic or look like they’re better suited for an elaborate costume, rather than an everyday look.

The good news is that it’s actually easier than you think to fake a full set of lashes with falsies that look pretty convincing. These natural-looking faux lashes are subtle enough to mimic the look of lashes you could’ve been born with, but add enough length and volume to make a visible difference. While I’m all about pronounced lashes for a glammed-out vibe, they don’t always make sense for the office, brunch or first dates. If you’re in the market for some realistic (and super convincing) falsies that will fool everyone you were born with it, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite pairs to try for yourself.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Kiss Products Looks so Natural Multipack

These feathery, ultra natural-looking falsies add length and slight volume without looking over-the-top or well, fake. This pack includes five different, reusable sets, and they feel lightweight when applied and feature a tapered end technology to keep them secure for hours at a time. They also get bonus points because they’re also contact-lens-friendly.

2. Eylure Naturals False Lashes, Style No. 003

Designed for a super easy application, these natural false lashes feel lightweight and look subtle for a convincing look. They add a hint of length and fullness to your natural lash line, and come with non-irritating lash glue so you can wear them all day without worrying about itchy, watery eyes.

3. Ardell False Eyelashes Natural 110

These deluxe and cruelty-free falsies are designed to give you an eye-opening effect and subtle length. They’re perfect for daytime wear, and they’re designed with an extra-thick lash band to emulate the look of a subtle coat of liquid eyeliner. Not only do they look natural, but they also feel like you’re wearing nothing.