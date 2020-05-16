Natural-Looking Eyebrow Pencils For Perfectly Defined Brows

Many makeup artists believe that your eyebrows are the centerpiece of your face—any beauty look, for that matter—and that they help frame your facial features, making everything look a bit more flattering. However, if you weren’t exactly dealt a lucky set of cards when it comes to full brows, relying on products to fake your way through is the key. With years of practice and plenty of testing brow-enhancing products, I’ve effectively learned how to fake my way to full brows, and have discovered some of the best eyebrow products for sparse brows in the process. The first place to start to fill in gaps and create a fuller look is with a fine tip brow pencil—and preferably, a long-wearing one.

Eyebrow pencils give you a solid, yet blendable line to work with, serving as the foundation of your brow look if you should choose to top it off with fiber-filled gels, pigmented powders or pomades to finish off the look and set the look in place. Whether you’re blessed with delightfully bushy brows and looking for a few products to keep them groomed and in control, or have barely anything to work with, these trusty brow products will keep them looking full and groomed.

1. NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Micro Brow Pencil

This precise eyebrow pencil allows you to sculpt, define, and fill in without going out of bounds or looking unnatural. It’s able to cover even the finest and undetectable hairs giving you an ultra-natural finish.

2. L'Oreal Paris Makeup Brow Stylist Definer Eyebrow Pencil

This long-wearing, budge-proof eyebrow pencil gives you lasting coverage and definition regardless of what you’re up to that given day. The fine point pencil allows you to shade and define even the most sparse areas, while the spoolie brush allows you to shape them to your liking.

3. Maybelline Total Temptation Eyebrow Definer Pencil

This creamy, yet long-wearing pencil features a fool-proof teardrop tip to help smooth and define without looking unnatural. This product not only helps you fill in gaps, but it also helps you create an Insta-worthy arch.