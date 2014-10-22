15 Natural Hairstyles to Inspire Your Look

While the “Natural Hair Movement” can hardly be classified as new, we can appreciate how mainstream culture has finally started to embrace hair of all textures. Lancôme recently pegged Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o as their newest ambassadress, Lucky showcased August cover girl Solange Knowles’ tresses in all of their glory, and ABC’s newest star, Viola Davis appears sans wig on “How to Get Away with Murder.”
YouTube vloggers like Taren Guy, Urban Bush Babes, and Nikki Mae have been early adopters of social media, together reaching millions of woman looking for honest product feedback and style tutorials. When CurlBox emerged on the scene, women with curls, coils, kinks, and everything in between, could finally exhale. Founder Myleik Teele curates a monthly box of hair care samples geared towards textured hair, eliminating the often exasperating task of discovering the “right” products for unique hair textures.
The recent sale of Carol’s Daughter to L’Oreal USA proves that after decades of misunderstanding, the multicultural consumer is emerging at the forefront — and for good reason. According to Nielsen, African-American consumers purchase nine times more ethnic beauty and grooming products than their Caucasian counterparts. What does that add up to? A current buying power of $1 trillion that is forecasted to reach $1.3 trillion by the year 2017!
Whether you’re contemplating going natural or you’re simply looking for a new style, we’ve put together some serious inspiration for you. Click through for a round-up of a few of our favorite styles comprised of all textures, lengths, and yes, even colors!
Solange stepped out of big sister Beyonce's shadow after debuting a bold "big chop" in 2009. Since then Knowles has rocked close cropped and larger than life 'fros pending on her mood. We love her latest '70s-inspired look.
Photo:
Michael Stewart/WireImage
Academy Award-winng actress Lupita Nyong'o frequently switches up her closely cropped style. Whether she's accessorizing with a chic headband or debuting a faux-widow's peak, this is one hairstyle that works for every occasion.
Photo:
Andrew Goodman/Getty Images for The Maui Film Festival at Wailea
She may not be a household name yet, but Sharaya J's bold blue 'do is definitely one to watch.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for H&M
Songstress Goapele shocked fans when she loped off her signature locks, but her bold bombshell look is refreshing. Her golden buzzed style makes her look lit from within.
Photo:
Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Shingai Shoniwa from the Noisettes isn't afraid to have fun when it comes to her strands. We love her dramatic take on the braided halo, perfect for day or night.
Photo:
Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
Singer Kelis has been "Bossy" since 2006 boasting a head full of curls. From her rainbow colored debut on her "Kaleidoscope" album to auburn-tinted ringlets, we never know what she's got up her sleeve.
Photo:
Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images
This tiny titan and face of CoverGirl is rarely seen without her signature pompadour, fondly referred to as "The Monáe." We appreciate Janelle Monáe's consistency, which is always a "do" in our book.
Photo:
Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images
Since her debut on "America's Next Top Model," we haven't been able to take our eyes off of Yaya DaCosta's ringlets. We are patiently waiting to see which styles of Whitney Houston's (DaCosta is starring in the Lifetime biopic) she will reveal.
Photo:
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images
Often seen rocking protective styles like braids (shown) along with wigs and weaves, Brandy pleasantly surprised fans when she revealed her 'fro on Instagram.
Photo:
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for The Pump Group
Singer Elle Varner has sparked some serious #hairenvy courtesy of her perfectly defined coils. It's no wonder why Clear Ultra Shea pegged her as one of their brand ambassadors.
Photo:
Kris Connor/Getty Images
Fabulous 'fros run in the family of ABC's "Blackish" star Tracee Ellis Ross. Her mother, Diana Ross, had hair that was often larger than life, pegging her as a hair inspiration for many women decades later.
Photo:
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
Who says natural hair isn't appropiate for formal events? "Dear White People" actress Teyonah Parris proves otherwise with a sleek braided bun with flair. We love her twist on semi-formal looks with a focus on texture.
Photo:
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
We covet "Downtown's Sweetheart" Vashtie Kola's simple wash-and-go style. The director-filmmaker-artist-designer-creative consultant-DJ rarely steps out with sleek strands, which makes her even cooler in our book.
Photo:
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Courvoiser
Grammy Award-winning recording artist Esperanza Spalding's signature hairstyle is equally as iconic as her talent. Her fluffy, halo of coily hair would be remiss if it wasn't included in our round-up.
Photo:
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Caring Across Generations
Not shy to experienment with color, Ledisi has rocked hues from fire engine red to deep mocha. She proves there's no need to grow bored with a style — just add a pop of color!
Photo:
Steve Jennings/WireImage for NARAS