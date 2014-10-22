15 Natural Hairstyles to Inspire Your Look

While the “Natural Hair Movement” can hardly be classified as new, we can appreciate how mainstream culture has finally started to embrace hair of all textures. Lancôme recently pegged Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o as their newest ambassadress, Lucky showcased August cover girl Solange Knowles’ tresses in all of their glory, and ABC’s newest star, Viola Davis appears sans wig on “How to Get Away with Murder.”

YouTube vloggers like Taren Guy, Urban Bush Babes, and Nikki Mae have been early adopters of social media, together reaching millions of woman looking for honest product feedback and style tutorials. When CurlBox emerged on the scene, women with curls, coils, kinks, and everything in between, could finally exhale. Founder Myleik Teele curates a monthly box of hair care samples geared towards textured hair, eliminating the often exasperating task of discovering the “right” products for unique hair textures.

The recent sale of Carol’s Daughter to L’Oreal USA proves that after decades of misunderstanding, the multicultural consumer is emerging at the forefront — and for good reason. According to Nielsen, African-American consumers purchase nine times more ethnic beauty and grooming products than their Caucasian counterparts. What does that add up to? A current buying power of $1 trillion that is forecasted to reach $1.3 trillion by the year 2017!

Whether you’re contemplating going natural or you’re simply looking for a new style, we’ve put together some serious inspiration for you. Click through for a round-up of a few of our favorite styles comprised of all textures, lengths, and yes, even colors!

