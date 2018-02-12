60 Gorgeous Natural Hairstyles to Try This Winter

Hairstyle ideas are never in short supply (thanks, YouTube), but we’re admittedly lazy when it comes to trying new looks. On most days, especially during the winter season, it’s much easier to throw on a wrap instead of attempting a twist-out. So, we settle into a hair rut that becomes hard to escape.

The natural hair community is particularly oversaturated with tutorials and how-to’s, and although we love the never-ending inspo, it can feel overwhelming at the same time. So, in an attempt to save you some time and frustration, we’ve gathered looks that cover the gamut of texture and length. Better yet, you won’t need a flat iron or blow dryer to pull any of these off.

Whether you want large an in charge hair, have a teeny weeny afro, wash-and-go curls or simply want a cute, protective style, we guarantee you’ll screenshot at least one to try later. Take your pick, ahead!

A version of this article was originally published in November 2017.