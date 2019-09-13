The Runway Has Spoken and 2020 Natural Hair Trends Are Seriously Stunning

Scroll To See More Images

Inhale, exhale. Don’t mind me–just trying to catch my breath after New York Fashion Week’s Spring 2020 season. Per usual, I found myself (a tiny person) amongst very tall and impossibly beautiful humans clamoring to see what trends will take off next year….and maybe snagging a sandwich and Evian from the craft services tables, too. Truth be told, to sit here and share every single hair, skin, and makeup look in my iPhone would take more time than I have (duties call, people!), but the 2020 natural hair trends are just too good to keep to myself.

Obviously, embracing or enhancing what we naturally have will always be in, but if the top runways were any indication, we’ll be doing the absolute most in the New Year. That means that instead of throwing on a headwrap like I did today, you might weave some fabric strips into a braid or bun instead. And those box braids you love getting because it cuts down your get-ready time? Yea, we’re embellishing those with beads and barrettes, too. Keep reading for five looks mI know kinky/curly beauties will be excited to try. (And if you want more, here’s a rundown of every beauty look from the Spring 2020 season.)

Fun With Fabrics

I know a lot of us (i.e. me) limit our fabric usage to head wraps, but it’s time to get creative so our hair doesn’t have to be completely tucked away. Ursula Stephen, the stylist for Zendaya, Bebe Rexha, and more, is never afraid to push the envelope and did just that for Maki Oh’s 2020 runway show. There were a plethora of styles displayed, but the favorite (at least according to social media) was this ultra-long, dominatrix-inspired braid intertwined with bold fabric.

Pro-tip: If you’re trying this look, use a bobby pin to secure the fabric to the base of the ponytail and a non-flaky gel, like TreSemme’s Tres Ultra Firm Control Gel ($3.79), to slick down flyaways in the front for a sleek finish.

Embellished Protective Styles

Pyer Moss’ epic show at the King’s Theater in Flatbush, Brooklyn, NY was a high fashion love fest for Black culture. And of course, that included a handful of hairstyles that enhanced the spectrum of textured hair displayed by the models. Protective styling is a hallmark of Black hair history, except this year, we’re seeing an uptick in accessorizing.

As you can see, the only thing better than box braids is box braids accented with beads and barrettes, because less more is more. The same oversized bobby pins and pristine ribbons you typically reserve for free-flowing strands are officially runway-approved embellishments for braids, twists, and more, too. Just be sure to find ones that aren’t too heavy because a hefty tug will only hurt your edges and roots.

Structured Cuts

As someone who recently buzzed all of her curls, I was personally pumped to see so many short cuts backstage and on the runway. Whereas this year seemed to be the year of the buzzcut, it looks like 2020 will be the year we grow out our strands just long enough to have them crafted into fun shapes.

Take Diandra Forrest on the Maki Oh runway; with short, tapered sides and a curly high top, the shape compliments her stunning jawline and cheekbones that I would happily trade mine in for. As always, leave the cutting to a professional and if you’re going for a new color too, these are the hues already making waves.

Wet N’ Wavy Strands

Laquan Smith’s Spring 2020 show was undoubtedly the sexiest show of the season. With a collection that melded mixed animal prints and cowgirl realness (Alexa, play “Old Town Road”), it was expected that the hair and makeup would be just as head-turning. Coupled with the feline eyes dreamed up by Sir John for Uoma Beauty was a sexy, slicked-back ‘do, courtesy of Cantu.

Let’s be honest: the wet hair look is about as classic as a bob or topknot. I am, however, excited to see how it will translate (and be predictably elevated) on textured hair. Just remember that getting the wet hair look doesn’t necessarily require dousing your head in water.

Wiggin’ Out

Good news for your 2020 style forecast and not-so-good news for your bank accounts: we’re adding to our wig collections! Ursula Stephen’s nod to Nollywood, the Nigerian film industry, is proof that we’re only going to get more innovative with how we style seemingly simple wig looks. Maybe you’ll go for feathered ends like this model on the Maki Oh runway. Perhaps you’ll invest in a handmade head of twists. Whatever the case, just be sure to stick to these websites for the most natural-looking strands.