17 Best Natural Hair Red Carpet Moments of 2017

With each year, it seems more and more celebs are not only embracing their natural hair texture, but flaunting it without apologies, too. The spectrum of black hair is particularly wide, with more curl patterns than we can count. And because of this undisputed fact, it’s impossible to get bored with the A-list inspiration we see on the red carpet.
As expected, the past year has delivered some seriously stunning moments that prove curls, coils, and kinks have always been beautiful in their natural state. In case you missed them, check out 17 standout looks that made red carpets a little more exciting in 2017.
Ebonee Davis
The outspoken model, who's never afraid to speak out against racism within the fashion industry, picked out her glorious afro for the 2017 Unitas Gala.
Photo:
Getty Images
Janelle Monáe
The "Moonlight" and "Hidden Figures" enlisted the help of Nikki Nelms throughout awards season to pull off some seriously embellished hairstyles, including this one at the SAG Awards.
Photo:
Getty Images
Keke Palmer
The actress, author, and singer is known for switching up her looks by the week, so we weren't surprised to see her in a vibrant purple 'do at the MuchMusic Video Awards.
Photo:
Getty Images
Taraji P. Henson
The Golden Globe winner caught us all by surprise when she cut her hair into this killer tapered 'do and flaunted it on the Black Girls Rock! red carpet.
Photo:
Getty Images
Amandla Stenberg
The actress kicked off 2017 by cutting off her curls and still proudly flaunts her coif on the red carpet. In May, she shined at the Hollywood premiere of "Everything Everything."
Photo:
Getty Images
Uzo Aduba
We have three words for the "Orange is the New Black" actress' hairstyle at the Primetime Emmy Awards: Afro. Goals. Achieved.
Photo:
Getty Images
Michaela Coel
The "Chewing Gum" actress is an absolute stunner in super short hair, as evidenced by this standout red carpet moment at the BAFTA Awards.
Photo:
Getty Images
Logan Browning
The "Dear White People" actress pulled her curls into this towering ponytail for a movie screening at ESSENCE Festival.
Photo:
Getty Images
Cynthia Erivo
Since making her Broadway debut in "The Color Purple," Erivo has styled her blonde hair into more styles than we can count, including these finger waves at the Tribeca Film Festival.
Photo:
Getty Images
Nathalie Emmanuel
For the "Game of Thrones" season 7 premiere, Nathalie styled her coils into an elegant updo.
Photo:
Getty Images
Skai Jackson
This Disney star is the pint-sized fashionista we wish we could've been at 15-years-old. And her curly updo at Black Girls Rock! was simply beautiful.
Photo:
Getty Images
Solange Knowles
The "Cranes in the Sky" morphed into the human version of pumpkin spice when she flaunted her blonde TWA (teeny weeny afro) at the Surface Travel Awards.
Photo:
Getty Images
Tinashe
The singer's effortless messy bun at the American Music Awards is perfectly imperfect hair done right.
Photo:
Getty Images
Yara Shahidi
The "Black-ish" starlet's wash and go curls were picture perfect at the BET Awards.
Photo:
Getty Images
Zazie Beets
There were plenty of double take-worthy hairstyles on the Golden Globes red carpet, but this "Atlanta" star's kinky updo flew above the rest.
Photo:
Getty Images
Zendaya
We can barely keep up with all the hairstyles she rocks from day-to-day, but we also love when she opts for letting her natural curls flourish. She did just that at a "Spider-man: Homecoming" press call in Spain.
Photo:
Getty Images
Zoe Kravitz
Zoe spent much of 2017 in blonde hair, we couldn't help but fall in love with the jet black pixie she wore to the Primetime Emmy Awards.
Photo:
Getty Images