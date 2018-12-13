20 Natural Hair Products From Target to Try Before Year’s End

Scroll To See More Images

A women’s hair journey comes with its fair share of exciting discoveries, trial-and-error, and plenty of roadblocks. And if you describe your hair as textured, there’s also the added element of an ever-growing (and evolving) natural hair community, which is as rich as it is overwhelming.

On any given day, you can type something as simple as “type 4 hair products” into your search browser and land on product round-ups, YouTube tutorials and written testimonials that sometimes contradict each other and leave you just as confused as you were in the beginning. There’s also the adventure that is actually taking the plunge and buying a product.

In 2018, we’ve graduated from shopping exclusively at our local beauty supplies to more mainstream destinations that are finally prioritizing the needs of black people, whom according to the report Black Dollars Matter: The Sales Impact of Black Consumers, are responsible for $1.2 trillion in annual purchases.

Unsurprisingly, Target is leading the charge in doing more than preaching inclusivity. Over the past couple years, we’ve watched the department store make over its beauty section to resemble a one-stop shop for naturalistas that covers every aspect of our hair care routine. There’s cleansers and co-washes, conditioners and hot oil treatments, and more importantly, an accurate representation of brands both mainstream and indie.

Sure, we love seeing our go-to staples like Carol’s Daughter and SheaMoisture, but were it not for an added effort to spotlight other black-owned brands, we would have never discovered up-and-comers like The Doux. So before we chuck the dueces to 2018 and usher in a New Year, get familiar with just 20 of the best, top-rated natural hair products sitting pretty on Target shelves.

SheaMoisture Raw Shea Butter Moisture Retention Shampoo

If your hair tends to dry out easily, especially due to over-use of styling products, this cleanser utilizes shea butter, argan oil and sea kelp to hydrate and seal the hair cuticles so all that new moisture can’t escape.

$8.39 at Target

Aunt Jackie’s Flaxseed Don’t Shrink Curling Gel

No drying alcohols to be found in this lightweight gel, that stretches short curls caused by natural shrinkage post-cleanse.

$6.99 at Target

Mixed Chicks Leave-In Conditioner

An oldie, but goodie, this lightweight treatment uses jojoba, safflower and primrose oils to soften curls without disrupting their definition.

$17.19 at Target

As I Am Leave In Conditioner

If you’re a cocktailing pro, this leave-in treatment should be the first part of your styling routine. Made with coconut and alma oil, it softens and moisturizes, as well as promoting shine, thanks to green tea extract.

$10.49 at Target

The Mane Choice Multi-Vitamin Scalp Nourishing Hair Growth Oil

If your scalp is itchy and irritated from braids or other protective styling, this vitamin c-rich oil is lightweight enough for daily use, yet potent enough to promote healthy growth.

$9.59 at Target

Camille Rose Naturals Curl Maker

Silicone-free and made with all naturally-derived ingredients, this gentle jelly defines curls without the added frizz. Best for wash-and-go styles.

$20.99 at Target

Cantu Apple Cider Vinegar Root Rinse

When it’s not quite time for a cleanse, this apple cider vinegar, tea tree oil and shea butter formula cleanses the scalp, minus the rinsing.

$5.69 at Target

Mielle Organics White Peony Leave-In Conditioner

This lightweight spray can be used as everything from a daily conditioner to a heat protectant (pre-drying), all while improving your hair’s health with naturally-derived ingredients.

$12.99 at Target

Uncle Funky’s Daughter Curly Magic Curl Stimulator

Though this gel is aloe-based and chock-full of gentle, nourishing ingredients (marshmallow, chamomile, nettle and horsetail, vitamin E, agave nectar extract, citric acid), it also delivers next-level firm hold.

$15.99 at Target

TGIN Honey Miracle Hair Mask

Made with the ultimate humectant (honey), this post-cleanse treatment hydrates both the hair and scalp without leaving residue behind.

$13.29 at Target

Kinky-Curly Come Clean Shampoo

This sea kelp-rich clarifying cleanser is specifically designed to remove hard-water materials (aka the yucky stuff inside your shower pipes) from the hair and scalp.

$8.99 at Target

Carol’s Daughter Green Supreme Sulfate-Free Shampoo

Another vitamin-rich cleanser that contains coconut, matcha and green tea, all of which help reduce breakage in already-damaged hair.

$9.99 at Target

Oyin Handmade Herbal Leave-in Hair Tonic

When your second- or third-day hair looks more like, “I should’ve washed my hair weeks ago,” this all-natural mist will bring your mane back to life.

$12.99 at Target

Pantene Gold Series Moisture Boost Conditioner

Sulfate- and dye-free, this conditioner also makes for an ideal detangler, thanks to a host of softening agents, including argan oil.

$5.99 at Target

Tropic Isle Living Jamaican Black Castor Oil Daily Hair Growth Leave-In Conditioning Mist

If castor oil proves to be too heavy for your strands, you can still get the healthy growth benefits of the ingredient by making this lightweight mist part of your daily routine.

$8.99 at Target

Smooth ‘N Shine Curl Camellia Oil & Shea Butter Styling Custard

This plant-based smoothing lotion is made with softening butters that tame flyaways without flattening your hair’s natural curl pattern.

$5.99 at Target

The Doux Mousse Def Texture Foam

We love everything from this hip hop-inspired textured hair line, including the defining foam, made with blue agave and green tea to leave hair stronger and shinier.

$14.99 at Target

Alikay Naturals Lemon Grass Leave-In Conditioner

Besides the beautiful, energizing lemongrass scent, this essential oil-infused mist delivers moisture to the deepest layer of each hair cuticle.

$19.39 at Target

Eden BodyWorks Coconut Shea Curl Defining Creme

If you’re looking for medium-hold that won’t fall a part in humid conditions, this curl cream does just that without the crunchiness or flaking.

$6.39 at Target

Taliah Waajid Curl Sealer

Another alcohol-free curl definer that also delivers volume as it enhances frizzy-looking spirals.

$4.89 at Target