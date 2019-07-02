The Naturalista’s Guide to Summer Hair Products That Actually Work

Scroll To See More Images

When summer arrives, so does humidity and if you’ve ever tried to style natural hair in the thick of the summer heat, you know that mugginess isn’t exactly your friend. Throw in chlorine, salt water and UV rays and it’s plain to see that warmer seasons can be rough on curls. You know the scene: your hair looks great all winter, but and as soon as you’re ready to enjoy a beach day in August, your ends are frizzy, dried-out, and damaged. Blah! Where are the best natural hair products for summer when you actually need them?!

Thankfully, there are tried-and-true options for natural curls that have the potential to not only revive your strands but keep them looking stylish and healthy all season long too. From hydrating shampoos to detangling brushes and intense moisture hair masks, we’re ready to turn the heat up and take the summer head-on with these top-rated finds from some of our favorite brands.

R+ Co Turntable Curl Defining Creme

This protein-rich cream locks in moisture and helps prevent breakage, while improving the shine, strength and flexibility of your hair. Can you think of anything better than that? We’ll wait…

$29 at R+Co

The Body Shop Shea Butter Richly Replenishing Hair Mask

Shea butter has been used for centuries by Ghanaian women to help protect their hair from dry Saharan desert winds, so it’s no surprise that The Body Shop wanted to use this highly moisturizing ingredient in its mask. This replenishing hair mask leaves the driest strands super hydrated and perfectly soft.

$18 at The Body Shop

Madam C.J. Walker Beauty Culture So Extra Drenched Hydration Buttery Conditioner

The peach nectar in this hydrating mask works extra hard to detangle and hydrate thick coils. And the smell instantly transports us to the Caribbean.

$22 at Sephora

SheaMoisture Sugarcane Extract & Meadowfoam Seed Silicone Free Miracle Strobe Shine Spray

If you’re a fan of the brands Sugarcane Extract & Meadowfoam Seed collection, then this new addition has your name all over it. We love that the kaleidoscope pigments capture and diffuse light for strobe-like shine that lasts for hours and hours.

$11.99 at SheaMoisture

Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Banana + Coconut Superfoods Shampoo

If there’s one thing we can’t get enough of this summer, it’s juices. So having a nurturing shampoo that acts as a juice cleanse for your hair is a total win. It’s also loaded with bananas (that are jam-packed with potassium and antioxidants) that nurture and protect curls.

$28 at Sephora

Curls So So Clean Curl Wash

Most natural hair products claim to strengthen and moisturize curls, but not many actually increase the production of sebum—which is basically your scalp’s natural oil—for added moisture. And, as an added bonus, it also thickens curls, decreasing shedding and hair loss.

$9.99 at Curls

Oribe Priming Lotion Leave-In Conditioning Detangler

Detangling curls super annoying, but comb through this priming lotion with your fingers or a wide-tooth comb to instantly detangle and condition strands. We were instant fans.

$38 at Oribe

ApHogee Shea-Pro Leave-In Moisture

Old school naturalistas know that ApHogee products are a staple for curly girls and this new addition doesn’t disappoint. It helps hair grow longer with its mash-up of shea butter, sunflower seed oil, vegetable protein, and botanical oil. And yes, the texture is divine.

$8.95 at ApHogee

L’Occitane Citrus Verbena Hair & Body Invigorating Mist

Finding a hair mist with staying power is practically impossible. Most smell amazing at first, but after a few hours, the smell becomes a distant memory. But this take-anywhere mist not only last at least two hours, but it also provides an instant fresh sensation on your skin, too.

$19 at L’Occitane

Marc Anthony True Professional’s Strictly Curls Curl Enhancing Styling Foam

One thing is clear: Marc Anthony changed the game with this styling mousse. Its lightweight formula enriched with silk amino acids and vitamin E, binds curl strands together to create high definition and transform fine, limp hair into full, bouncy, shiny curls.

$8.49 at Rite Aid

EDEN BodyWorks Coconut Shea Curl Defining Creme

This lightweight cream is great for defining curls (and smelling like coconuts) even on the hottest days. It’s great for all curl types and doesn’t leave any residue. In other words, it’s a miracle worker.

$8.49 at Target

Bumble and bumble Bb. Curl (Style) Anti-Humidity Gel-Oil

The key to having a long-lasting, defined curl lies in the right combination of oil and gel. Bumble and Bumble nailed this styler that blends styling benefits with moisture so that each curl is controlled and hydrated.

$30 at Sephora

Puff Cuff

Ready to wear your curls up, but tired of annoying elastic bands? We look to Puff Cuff to give us styling options while still maintaining comfort. Just place your curls between the cuff and clamp. It’s uber durable and affordable. A total win for summer—and TBH, any time of the year.

$16.99 at Puff Cuff

Aveda Sap Moss Shampoo

Weightless hydrating is the name of the game when dealing with the heat of the summer sun. This silicone-free shampoo is formulated with a blend of Iceland moss (yes, Iceland!) and larch tree sap extract that hydrates curls without leaving them feeling heavy and dull.

$28 at Aveda

Tangle Teezer The Ultimate Detangler

Detangling curls is the last thing we want to do during the summer, but with 325 unique teeth that flex over tangles and knots with every single stroke, this new brush from the cult favorite brand takes the guesswork (and pain) out of detangling.

$14 at Tangle Teezer